Founding members of Alice Paul Institute to receive 2024 Beulah Oliphant Award

The Old Barracks Museum will recognize the achievements of the founding members of the Alice Paul Institute for their contributions to the New Jersey historic preservation during the 2024 Beulah Oliphant Award ceremony.

The ceremony will include wine and hors d’oeuvres and the presentation of the 2024 Beulah Oliphant Award from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on March 7.

The Alice Paul Institute (API) was founded in 1984 by a group of visionary women dedicated to honoring the life, legacy, and ideals of its namesake, Alice Stokes Paul. Throughout her life, Alice Paul was committed to the cause of equality. She was a founder of the National Woman’s Party, authorized the Equal Rights Amendment, and was crucial to getting the 19th Amendment to the Constitution ratified in 1920. The API was established to ensure Paul’s dedication to equality and leadership is preserved and passed on to future generations. Their mission is fulfilled by providing educational programs to nearly 3,000 students annually, giving tours of Paulsdale, and hosting leadership programs for middle and high school girls.

The founding members of the Alice Paul Institute are state Sen. Diane Allen, Elsie Behmer, Judith Glick Buckman, Christine Borget, Nancy Buchanan, Barbara Haney Irvine, Dee O’Neil, Patricia Owens, Jean Perry, Nancy Quinn, Diane Quinton, Janet Tegley, and Patricia Kane Williams.

The Beulah Oliphant Award is sponsored by: Assemblywoman Carol A. Murphy, Debbie & Brian Kelly, Saul Ewing LLP, the New Jersey Historic Trust, the 1719 William Trent House, Clarke Caton Hintz, the Advocates for New Jersey History, and John O’Sullivan.

About Beulah Oliphant: Through her foresight and determination, Beulah Oliphant ensured the preservation of The Old Barracks Museum in 1902. She served as the first president of the Old Barracks Association from 1902-1903. She is one of the women recognized on the New Jersey Women’s Heritage Trail. This award is named in her honor, and is presented to New Jersey women in recognition of their outstanding contributions to New Jersey history in historic preservation, education, or scholarship.

About the Old Barracks Museum: The Old Barracks Museum preserves the history of a building constructed as a French and Indian War military barracks and used as a Revolutionary War hospital. It also stood witness to Washington’s crucial victory at the Battle of Trenton. At the beginning of the 20th century, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames organized The Old Barracks Association and spearheaded a campaign to purchase the building. The building has been a museum for over a century and has frequently been used as a symbol for the state of New Jersey. The Old Barracks Museum welcomes visitors from across the state as well as around the world.

The Old Barracks Museum is located at 101 Barrack St., Trenton. Free parking is available in the Capitol Complex Parking Garage. Metered parking is also available near the museum.

For more information visit www.barracks.org.