Shelter’s longest dog resident adopted Super Bowl Sunday

Five dogs were adopted from the Burlington County Animal Shelter during the shelter’s Ultimate “Tail”-gate Party and Open House, among them Chief, a 10-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who had been the shelter’s longest dog resident.

Chief, who was surrendered to the shelter in June 2021 and then again in January 2022, was adopted by Rose Marie Ragone. The Williamstown resident visited the shelter after seeing Chief on a television news broadcast about the pregame party.

The event on Feb. 11 was hosted by the Burlington County Animal Shelter in partnership with the county commissioners and the Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter. It featured games, food, meet-and-greets with the dogs and cats and live-stream of the Puppy Bowl.

Adopters and foster families are still needed. Available animals are listed online at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/1446/Available-for-Adoption. Adoption fees are waived all year long for senior residents, veterans and military families.

Residents who are unable to adopt or foster can also help out by following the shelter’s social media and spreading the word about the available dogs and cats.

Animal lovers can also volunteer their time to help with shelter tasks, make financial donations or give the shelter needed supplies. For more information, including a wish list of needed items, visit https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/168/Animal-Shelter.

