FeaturedHopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

‘Pennington is a good fit’

New full-time borough administrator is a former three-term councilman from the Borough of Peapack and Gladstone

By: ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Pennington’s search for a new borough administrator has come to an end with the appointment of Gian-Paolo Caminiti.

Caminiti, who officially began his new position this week, was appointed the borough’s new full-time administrator at a Borough Council meeting on Feb. 12.

- Advertisement -

“I’m very happy for the opportunity and grateful to be on board,” he said. “It is a terrific team and Pennington is a lovely place to work.

“We are excited about the future. Obviously, there are pressures on municipalities from all directions. Everyone is being asked to do more with less.”

Caminiti noted the unfunded mandates from the state.

“All of the municipalities, 564 of them in the state of New Jersey, wrestle with these things,” he said. “But we have all the elements in place that we need to be successful going forward to provide good services, professional services and to do so in a way that is stable, predictable and of good value to the taxpayers.”

Caminiti takes over the administrator duties from interim Borough Administrator Donato Nieman, who has served in the position since January 2023. Pennington has been searching for a full-time administrator since then.

In the search, Pennington had 23 people apply for the position. Three people were interviewed for the position including Caminiti.

“Right from the start you can tell that he is positive and outgoing individual,” Mayor Jim Davy said.

“I think among the members of Council who conducted the search and others on the Search Committee we felt he had the perfect combination of leadership, organizational skills and dedication to public service that we thought would greatly benefit the Pennington community.”

Davy explained that the combination of leadership, organizational skills and dedication to public service is a perfect fit for Pennington.

“It is what the people of Pennington have come to expect, and we thought he would be the perfect individual to fill this first-time full-time position,” he added.

His agreement with Pennington is for a one-year term ending on Dec. 31, which will have an annual renewal at a salary of $125,000, according to the borough resolution.

Caminiti previously served as borough administrator for the Borough of Manville from 2021 until January of this year.

“I was looking around for a new opportunity, and I had resigned from [my] position in the Borough of Manville in Somerset County,” he said. “I was looking for a new challenge and Pennington Borough was offering a good opportunity.

“Pennington is a good fit and I’m happy to be here.”

Caminiti comes to Pennington with government experience. He served as a three-term councilman for the Borough of Peapack and Gladstone from 2014 to 2022. He had also been a member on the Land Use Board for Peapack-Gladstone, where he served as chairman.

He was named CEO of Site Resource Solutions LLC, an energy and business consulting firm, in 2017.

Additionally, Caminiti received a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University and a master’s degree from Universitat Bielefeld, Phillipps-Universitat, Germany. He is also certified as a registered municipal clerk and certified public manager by Rutgers University.

This story has been updated to include comments from Mayor Jim Davy

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,976FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hopewell News

Prep work begins for new Washington Crossing State Park visitor center

Preparation work begins this month for the construction of Washington Crossing State Park's new visitor center. The prep...
Hopewell News

NAACP college chapter established at Rider

A new college chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was chartered at...
Hillsborough News

Somerset County approves purchase of Hillsborough Golf and Country Club

A collaboration among the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners, the state's Green Acres program and Hillsborough Township...
Cranbury Press News

‘Thinking Day on the Air’

Cranbury Girl Scouts explored everything radio when they participated in the "Thinking Day on the Air" event on...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Prep work begins for new Washington Crossing State Park visitor center

Hopewell News
Preparation work begins this month for the construction of...

NAACP college chapter established at Rider

Hopewell News
A new college chapter of the National Association for...

Somerset County approves purchase of Hillsborough Golf and Country Club

Hillsborough News
A collaboration among the Somerset County Board of County...

Popular news

Breaking down barriers to enjoying nature

Bordentown Opinion
by Jay Watson, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation In...

Princeton University freshman dies after struck by Dinky

Princeton Packet News
James Li, a Princeton University freshman and a member...

‘We turn hunger into hope’

Hopewell News
Hunger is real and the need to provide food...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.