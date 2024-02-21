Jennifer Rogers is adding a new title to her resume as she becomes the new executive director for Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS).

FoHVOS Board President Dan Rubenstein announced on Feb. 20 that Rogers was unanimously elected by the Board of Trustees to lead the non-profit organization, which works to preserve and protect Hopewell Valley land.

“Jenn is the perfect person to lead the organization bringing with her an extensive environmental and management background,” he said. “She was Mercer County’s naturalist for over a decade.”

Rubenstein explained that Rogers designed programs and connected the public to nature, especially children.

“…she forged relationships with conservation groups like ours which will position her well in furthering partnerships that preserve open space and make nature preserves people friendly,” he said.

Rubenstein highlighted how Rogers has built relationships with local businesses and corporations. He noted that she will “expand FoHVOS’ community conservation initiatives to include local businesses and corporations as they develop and manage their own landscapes in sustainable ways.”

He praised her track record as being strong on rehabilitating habitats to foster biodiversity, which Rubenstein said aligns well with one of FoHVOS’ major goals.

“She will regularly communicate her aims and goals, continuing to connect FoHVOS to the community,” Rubenstein said. “We welcome Jenn to FoHVOS and look forward to her fostering our primary goal of conserving the Valley’s habitats, wildlife and open spaces.”

Rogers served as the county naturalist for the Mercer County Parks Commission for 11 years until October 2019 and more recently served as director of stewardship for the park commission for more than two years.

She currently is the vice president of Steward Green, an environmental services consulting firm out of Bridgewater.

Rogers was named executive director following a search for a new director, which began in 2023. She succeeds longtime executive director Lisa Wolff, who retired last year after close to seven years of leading the nonprofit.