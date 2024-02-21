Cranbury PressCranbury Press NewsFeatured

‘Thinking Day on the Air’

By: ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Cranbury Girl Scouts explored everything radio when they participated in the “Thinking Day on the Air” event on Feb. 16.

Daisy Troop 78204 learned about amateur radio and the science firsthand when it comes to radio communication.

- Advertisement -

The event had members of the Troop connect through the radio with other participants in a different state.

“Thinking Day on the Air was created in 1985 to celebrate 75 years of Girl Guides and as a precursor event to World Thinking Day,” said Delpha Georges of Daisy Troop 78204.

“At the meeting the girls practiced communicating in morse code, shared messages over radio walkie talkies and then went on the air making contact with three young ham radio operators all the way out in Michigan ages 10, 11 and 13.”

Photo courtesy of Delpha Georges
Daisy Troop participating in “Thinking Day on the Air.”

Daisy Troop 78204 was supported by the Delaware Valley Radio Association operators – Bow Boden, Bob Stoker, and Tobi Massano, according to Georges, who noted Massano is also a Lifetime Girl Scout.

“Thinking Day on the Air is designed to not only explore amateur radio but make friends with others scouts across world, expose youth to amateur radio and connect them through the use of radio.”

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

564FansLike
606FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hopewell News

Prep work begins for new Washington Crossing State Park visitor center

Preparation work begins this month for the construction of Washington Crossing State Park's new visitor center. The prep...
Hopewell News

NAACP college chapter established at Rider

A new college chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was chartered at...
Hillsborough News

Somerset County approves purchase of Hillsborough Golf and Country Club

A collaboration among the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners, the state's Green Acres program and Hillsborough Township...
Hopewell News

‘Jenn is the perfect person to lead the organization’

Jennifer Rogers is adding a new title to her resume as she becomes the new executive director for...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Prep work begins for new Washington Crossing State Park visitor center

Hopewell News
Preparation work begins this month for the construction of...

NAACP college chapter established at Rider

Hopewell News
A new college chapter of the National Association for...

Somerset County approves purchase of Hillsborough Golf and Country Club

Hillsborough News
A collaboration among the Somerset County Board of County...

Popular news

Kathleen Ann Nicholson Kress

Obituaries
Kathleen Ann Nicholson Kress of Gainesville, VA passed away...

Best Ohio Online Sportsbooks Ranked by Markets, Odds & Sports Betting Bonuses in OH

Princeton Packet News
The Ohio sports scene will never be dull, especially...

East Windsor Police blotter

Windsor News
A 25-year-old East Windsor Township man was arrested on...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.