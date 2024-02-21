Cranbury Girl Scouts explored everything radio when they participated in the “Thinking Day on the Air” event on Feb. 16.

Daisy Troop 78204 learned about amateur radio and the science firsthand when it comes to radio communication.

The event had members of the Troop connect through the radio with other participants in a different state.

“Thinking Day on the Air was created in 1985 to celebrate 75 years of Girl Guides and as a precursor event to World Thinking Day,” said Delpha Georges of Daisy Troop 78204.

“At the meeting the girls practiced communicating in morse code, shared messages over radio walkie talkies and then went on the air making contact with three young ham radio operators all the way out in Michigan ages 10, 11 and 13.”

Photo courtesy of Delpha Georges

Daisy Troop participating in “Thinking Day on the Air.”

Daisy Troop 78204 was supported by the Delaware Valley Radio Association operators – Bow Boden, Bob Stoker, and Tobi Massano, according to Georges, who noted Massano is also a Lifetime Girl Scout.

“Thinking Day on the Air is designed to not only explore amateur radio but make friends with others scouts across world, expose youth to amateur radio and connect them through the use of radio.”