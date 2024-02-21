FeaturedHopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

NAACP college chapter established at Rider

Inaugural members sworn in during Feb. 7 ceremony

A new college chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was chartered at Rider University during a ceremony held on Feb. 7.

The ceremony marked the inauguration of four executive committee members and included remarks from distinguished guest speakers, including Rider University trustee and alumnus Judge Marc A. McKithen ’96, Trenton’s chief municipal judge, and Mercer County Commissioner Samuel T. Frisby, Sr.

“The establishment of the Rider University NAACP college chapter is one more step forward in leaving a lasting legacy of diversity, equity and inclusion at our institution,” said Naa’san Carr, senior political science major and Rider NAACP president.

The Rider chapter aims to enhance social and political activism within the University and the local community, while actively participating in and contributing to the NAACP New Jersey State Conference Youth and College Division (NAACP NJSC YCD).

“We can’t wait for the members of this new chapter to join over 500 youth and college members throughout the state as they participate in civic engagement training regarding political involvement and awareness on a state and national level,” said Ryan Bates, NAACP NJSC YCD president.

While the organization celebrates its 115th anniversary this year, the Youth and College Division was established in 1936.

“For 88 years, the Youth and College Division has been in existence. For 88 years, this campus has missed out on civil rights leadership, programming and activism, in which this organization has historically been a vehicle,” said Professor Charles Ray, chapter advisor. “The 25 students who agreed to charter this chapter on campus should be commended.”

The NAACP is the nation’s oldest civil rights organization. Its mission is to “achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.  

Membership to the Rider University chapter is open to all undergraduate and graduate students.

