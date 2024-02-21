Prep work begins for new Washington Crossing State Park visitor center

Preparation work begins this month for the construction of Washington Crossing State Park’s new visitor center.

The prep work for the $14 million visitor center begins during late February, which was announced by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) on its website and social media.

The state agency oversees the New Jersey State Park Service.

Photo courtesy of NJDEP

“The new visitor center is one of several projects the State Park Service is undertaking ahead of the United States’ Semiquincentennial Anniversary, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, on July 4, 2026,” they wrote.

The commemoration of the 250th anniversary will happen in 2026, although events marking the celebration will begin as early as 2024 and continue through 2033, according to the announcement.

Washington Crossing State Park located in Titusville spans more than 3,500 acres across Mercer and Hunterdon counties along the Delaware River.

The new visitor center is planned to have a green roof, multipurpose theater, immersive exhibits, and be built into the landscape.

The center is being funded by corporate business tax revenue with the Preserve New Jersey Act. Additionally, funds were allocated by Gov. Phil Murphy from the American Rescue Plan.

“The first stage of work will include site preparation, including tree removal, to prepare the grounds for construction. None of the trees being removed were witness to Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River in 1776,” they added.

“Trees that are removed will be replaced with new trees in the area of the new visitor center and other areas throughout Washington Crossing State Park.”

The historic state park is the site of General George Washington’s historic 1776 Christmas night crossing of the Delaware River.