Common calendar, Packet papers, Feb. 23

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels, and we now face an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks, we’ve had to limit our distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. We need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

Bordentown

Feb. 27 – 2-7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Bordentown-Trenton South, 195 Route 130 N.

Princeton

Feb. 27 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MarketFair Mall, 3535 U.S. Route 1 South.

Titusville

Feb. 28 – 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson Titusville Campus, 1125 Trenton-Harbourton Road.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Hiring

Mercer County Correctional Police is hiring. Send resume to mcorrectioncareers@mercercounty.org.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

Feb. 23 – 10:30 a.m. – Stay & Play: STEM Stations.

Feb. 23 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Feb. 26 – 10 a.m. – ELL: English Language Learners.

Feb. 26 – 2 p.m. – Movie: Race.

Feb. 26 – 6:30 p.m. – LGBTQ+ Crafting Social.

Feb. 27 – 10:30 a.m. – Baby and Toddler Time.

Feb. 27 – 7 p.m. – Rogues & Roses Book Club.

Feb. 28 – 10 a.m. – ELL: English Language Learners.

Feb. 28 – 5 p.m. – Gaming Club Unplugged.

Feb. 29 – 10 a.m. – Hoppy Leap Day Grab and Go.

Feb. 29 – 10:30 a.m. – Art Stations.

March 1 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Through Feb. 28

The Ellen Wehrman Memorial Community Garden is sowed with love each year in honor of the late Ellen Wehrman and her love for the simple pleasures found in nurturing one’s own garden. Given the limited yard space many Bordentown row homes are famous for, the community garden affords residents the opportunity to grow their own fruits, vegetables, and herbs on 6 x 11 foot plots, alongside their friends and neighbors.

**Applications for the 2024 Community Garden season are now being accepted. For more information visit

https://cityofbordentown.com/ellen-wehrman-memorial-community-garden/

Applications and payment from returning plot holders must be received by Feb. 28 of each year. Remaining plots will then be available to new plot holders.

Sunday, March 3

The Bordentown FP Poetry Project will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 3 at Old City Hall, 11 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown. Presenters include noted New Jersey and Pennsylvania writers Roberta Clipper of Bordentown; Todd Evans, Willingboro; Luray Gross, Doylestown; D. Ryan Lafferty, Bordentown; Steve Nolan, Newtown; Nicole Rollender, Williamstown; and Daniel Weeks, Eatontown. The event is free, and a limited open reading will follow the presentation. For more information, contact oldcityhallprograms@gmail.com.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

Feb. 23 – 3:30 p.m. – Pawns Pathways at CPL Chess Club.

Feb. 24 – 9 a.m. – Cranbury Public Library Board of Trustees Board Retreat.

Feb. 24 – noon to 4 p.m. – Dungeon and Dragons Club.

Feb. 24 – 2 p.m. – Practical Travel Photography.

Feb. 26 – 11 a.m. – iPhone 101.

Feb. 26 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Odyssey of the Mind.

Feb. 26 – 6 p.m. – CPL Cinemates Fim Club.

Feb. 26 – 7 p.m. – Literary Cafe.

Feb. 27 – 11 a.m. – Cranbury’s Apply Hour.

Feb. 27 – 7 p.m. – Evening Book Discussion.

Feb. 28 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

Feb. 28 – One Book, One School Authors Talk with Michelle Cuevas.

Feb. 29 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Thursday Crafternoon: Dragon Eggs!

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

Members of the Gourgaud Gallery committee will present their work during the month of February.

The artists will donate 50% of the sales to the Cranbury Arts Council.

Artists on exhibit: Linda Gilbert, Monica Sebold Kennedy, Kathleen Morolda, Louse Palagyi, Donna Rittner and Debby Rosen.

Cranbury Arts Council projects include, sponsoring community talent in sold-out performances of original musicals, promoting 12 unique art shows at the Gourgaud Art Gallery annually, awarding our annual Excellence in the Arts Award to a deserving high school student and two annual art awards to Cranbury 8th grade students in both music and fine arts, creating and providing funding for the annual 8th grade Mandala Wall in Cranbury School, and running numerous workshops and Art and Technology Summer camp. The Arts Council has long worked to promote the Arts in and for our community.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

The Cranbury Arts Council is hosting Beginner Watercolor Painting Classes at the Gourgaud Gallery – four classes beginning Saturday, March 9-30 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Join Garden State Society artist, Margaret Simpson who will instruct a fun introductory course on various techniques used in watercolor painting.

Space limited to eight participants. For more information visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org

East Windsor/Hightstown

The Hightstown High School (HHS) Class of 1984 is seeking class members, as well as other HHS attendees that are friends and siblings of the Class of 1984 to join them as they celebrate their 40th reunion. It will take place on Sept. 28th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton. For more information contact: Debralini@optonline.net, Mindyrobyn@aol.com or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/Classof1984HHS

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

Feb. 23 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

Feb. 23 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Dance Party.

Feb. 23 – 11-11:45 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

Feb. 23 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Nonfiction Book Club.

Feb. 24 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Family Fun Time.

Feb. 24 – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Free Play with MTiny Robots.

Feb. 25 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

Feb. 26 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Messy Monday.

Feb. 26 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Play Scrabble.

Feb. 26 – 4:4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

Feb. 26 – 5-5:45 p.m. – School-age STEAM: Winter Play Dough.

Feb. 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

Feb. 27 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – ESL Conversation.

Feb. 27 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Adult Craft: Shashiko Swirls.

Feb. 27 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. (15 min.) – Read to the Therapy Dog.

Feb. 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Why do I have Trouble Losing Weight?

Feb. 27 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Chess for Adults.

Feb. 28 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Feb. 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Discovery Time.

Feb. 28 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – Community Quilting Project.

Feb. 28 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Current Events Chat.

Feb. 28 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Chess Club.

Feb. 28 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime.

Feb. 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

Feb. 29 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knit Corner.

Feb. 29 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Crafternoon: Hot Chocolate Craft.

March 1 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

March 1 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Drive, East Windsor.

Feb. 26 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

Feb. 27 – 2-3 p.m. – Only Murders in the Library: The Last Ride.

Feb. 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Why Do I Have Trouble Losing Weight?

Feb. 28 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Feb. 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby time.

Feb. 29 – 2-3 p.m. – Adult Fiction Book Club.

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 115 Franklin, Hightstown.

Feb. 24 – 11 a.m. to noon – New Time – Small Steps into S.T.E.M.

Feb. 24 – 3-4 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

Feb. 26 – 10 a.m. – Bilingual (Spanish/English) Bingo for Preschoolers.

Feb. 26 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

Feb. 26 – 6 p.m. – Grades 1-8 Tutoring.

Feb. 27 – 5-8:15 p.m. – Learning English.

Feb. 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Why Do I Have Trouble Losing Weight?

Feb. 28 – 10 a.m. – Wiggle, Giggle, Read.

Feb. 28 – 10 a.m. – noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Feb. 28 – 2-3 p.m. – Crafty Adults: Comic Tile Coasters.

Feb. 28 – 4-5 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

Feb. 29 – 10 a.m. – Shape A Story: Play-Doh Story time.

Feb. 29 – noon to 12:45 p.m. – Guided Meditation.

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

Feb. 23 – 10:30-10:50 a.m. – Baby Rhythm and Rhyme Time.

Feb. 23 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

Feb. 24 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday Stations.

Feb. 24 – 2-3 p.m. – Mostly Motown, Volume 2.

Feb. 26 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

Feb. 26 – 4-5:30 p.m. – Sewing Skills: Zippers.

Feb. 26 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Pajama Storytime.

Feb. 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime.

Feb. 27 – 12:30-1:30 p.m. – Chasing Winter Blahs with Blooms.

Feb. 27 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Feb. 27 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Teen Volunteer Session.

Feb. 28 – 11 a.m. to noon – What’s for Dinner?

Feb. 28 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

Feb. 28 – 4-7 p.m. – Passport Services.

Feb. 28 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Game Night: Unplugged.

March 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Rhythm and Rhyme Time.

Saturday, March 23

YEEHAW! C’mon out and get your COUNTRY ON from 7-11 p.m. at the Manville-Hillsborough Elks, 1500 Brooks Blvd. Project Graduation invites you to a special event to help raise funds for the Hillsborough High School Class of 2024!

Hopewell Valley

Friday and Saturday, March 1-2 and March 8-9

Hopewell Valley Central High School will present “How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying” March 1-2 and March 8-9 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Hopewell Valley.

Saturday, March 16

The 2nd annual Hopewell Valley 5K will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 16. The theme for this year’s event is the “Lucky Bulldog Dash.” This year’s race will kick off at the Hopewell Valley Central high school and run down Dublin Road and back for an Irish adventure to find the ultimate Pot O’ Gold. Winners in age group categories will walk away with a chocolate prize. Prizes will also be awarded for the best team and individual St. Patrick’s theme costumes. There will also be a special prize for anyone who can catch the Leprechaun.

This is a great course to kick off your running season or just to get outside with the community and beat those winter blues – maybe do a little Irish jig along the way. To register go to: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/83118/hopewell-valley-5k

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

Feb. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

Feb. 23 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

Feb. 23 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

Feb. 23 – 2 p.m. – Film Screening: “Best Sellers” (2021).

Feb. 26 – 10-10:45 a.m. – Family and Friends CPR (Children/Adult).

Feb. 26 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

Feb. 26 – 11-11:45 a.m. – Family and Friends CPR (Infant).

Feb. 26 – 4-4:30 p.m. (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

Feb. 26 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Create a Starry Galaxy inspired by Katherine Johnson.

Feb. 26 – 4:30-6 p.m. – Chess Club.

Feb. 27 – 10-11 a.m. – Cribbage and Coffee.

Feb. 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

Feb. 27 – 1-1:45 p.m. – Preschool STEAM.

Feb. 27 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Create a Starry Galaxy inspired by Katherine Johnson.

Feb. 27 – 4:30-6 p.m. – Chess Club.

Feb. 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Why Do I Have Trouble Losing Weight?

Feb. 28 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Feb. 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

Feb. 28 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Storytime.

Feb. 28 – 6-7 p.m. – Teen/Tween Knitting.

Feb. 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

Feb. 29 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Lego Club.

March 1 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

March 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

March 1 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

Feb. 25 – 3-4 p.m. – 2024 Big Read Kickoff. In Conversation with Author Daniel Mendelsohn.

Feb. 28 – 2-3 p.m. – Author Talk with Kim Scott on Workplace Leadership.

Feb. 29 – 2-4 p.m. – Guided Autobiography – Level 2.

Feb. 29 – 7-8 p.m. – When a Bit-Part Player Becomes the Protagonist Examining the Impact of a Retelling.

Gallery 14

Through April 30 – Exhibition of Works by Joy Kreves and Photographers of Gallery 14 at Hopewell Valley Arts Council, Galleries at the Global Science Institute, 10 Route 31, North Pennington.

Kreves’ works, called FIERCE CARYATIDS, are a series of photographic banners of women holding her Distressed Forest sculptures. The series is Kreves’ reaction to the current state of the environment and the effects of our addiction to plastics on the earth. These photographic works celebrate the resilience of humans and our earth while drawing attention to the damage we are doing.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Lawrence Township

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

Feb. 23 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Playdough Playdate.

Feb. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon – PowerPoint.

Feb. 24 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Mini Scientists: Animals in Winter.

Feb. 25 – Beaded Trees.

Feb. 26 – 10-10:45 a.m. – Storytime.

Feb. 26 – 10-11 a.m. – Morning Book Club: The Bluest Eye.

Feb. 26 – 11 a.m. – Little Artists.

Feb. 26 – 4 p.m. – Round Singing.

Feb. 26 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

Feb. 26 – 6 p.m. – Movie and a Craft (Trolls Band Together)

Feb. 26 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Gratitude Journaling Workshop.

Feb. 27 – 10 a.m. – Babytime.

Feb. 27 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Quiet Storytime.

Feb. 27 – 3-4 p.m. – Stitch Makers.

Feb. 27 -5:30-7:10 p.m. – Documentary Series: “Facing Ali” (2009)

Feb. 27 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Kawaii Craft Club: Snow Globe.

Feb. 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Why Do I have Trouble Losing Weight?

Feb. 28 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

Feb. 28 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Feb. 28 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Excel: Pivot Tables.

Feb. 28 – 6:30 p.m. – Finger-Knitted Minions.

Feb. 29 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

Feb. 29 – 1-5 p.m. – Upcycle Challenge: Puppets.

Feb. 29 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

March 1 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movies and Shakers.

March 1- 3-4 p.m. – Drum Circle.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back here, on our Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

Feb. 23 – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Preschool Playtime.

Feb. 24 – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Preschool Playtime.

Feb. 26 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Feb. 26 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

Feb. 26 – 5:15-6 p.m. – Truth Seekers Society.

Feb. 27 – 1-2 p.m. – Disabilities Social Hour.

Feb. 28 – 5:15-6:15 p.m. – Game Night.

Feb. 29 – 2-3 p.m. – Drop-in Tech Help.

Feb. 29 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

Feb. 29 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Learn How to Get Started Knitting.

Princeton

Friday, Feb. 23

William and Mary College Choir in Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 23 at Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau St. as part of their 100th anniversary tour. Under the direction of Daniel Edward Parks, their performance will include works of American composers over the last century, such as Barber, Hailstork, and Nova, as well as selections from Fauré’s Requiem. The concert is free, and building is fully accessible.

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Feb. 29 – 6:30 p.m. – Morven and Slavery: Stories of Enslaved People at Morven.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

Feb. 23 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Networking Gone Wrong.

Feb. 23 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Feb. 23 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Parent and Baby Support Group.

Feb. 23 – 7-9 p.m. – Teens: Game Night with Laser Tag.

Feb. 24 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

Feb. 24 – 2-3 p.m. – A Journey Through African American Music.

Feb. 24 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Teens: Winter Python Series (Beginner).

Feb. 25 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Youth: Drop-In Chess Sessions.

Feb. 25 – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Authors: Noreen Mughees and Tina Gabrielle.

Feb. 25 – 2-3 p.m. – Chemistry for Kids.

Feb. 25 – 3-5 p.m. – Open Acoustic Jam.

Feb. 26 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – AARP Tax Assistance by Appointment.

Feb. 26 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Build it!

Feb. 26 – 7-8:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Feb. 26 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Workshop: Writers Room Poets. (Virtual).

Feb. 27 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

Feb. 27 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Build it!

Feb. 27 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

Feb. 27 – 4:30-6 p.m. – Kids and Teens: Homework Help.

Feb. 28 – 10 a.m. to noon – Drop in and Knit.

Feb. 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

Feb. 28 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Healing with Music Book Discussion Group.

Feb. 28 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – Discussion: Power of Words.

Feb. 28 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Art: Princeton Sketchers.

Feb. 28 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

Feb. 28 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

Feb. 28 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Feb. 28 – 4:30-6 p.m. – Kids and Teens: Homework Help.

Feb. 28 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Origami Circle for All Ages.

Feb. 28 – 7-8 p.m. – Healing with Music Book Discussion Group.

Feb. 29 – All Day – Kids: Take and Make – Leap Day Letter.

Feb. 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

Feb. 29 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Feb. 29 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

Feb. 29 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

Feb. 29 – 1-2 p.m. – Evaluation Online Information.

Feb. 29 – 3-5 p.m. – Movie: “Leap Year.”

Feb. 29 – 6-7:30 p.m. – All Access Book Discussion Group.

Feb. 29 – 6:30-9 p.m. – Princeton Tech Meetup: “An Entrepreneur’s Journey”

March 1 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: New Avenues to Get a Grip on Your Career.

March 1 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 1 – 7-9 p.m. – Teens: A Cappella Night.

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

Center for Modern Aging Princeton

Center for Modern Aging Princeton is located at 101 Poor Farm Road, Building B. For more information contact (609) 751-9699 ext. 105. Programs include in-person, hybrid, or virtual.

Feb. 27 – 2024 Health Fair.

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

For nearly 40 years, science fans of all ages have been learning about cutting-edge science on Saturday mornings at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory’s (PPPL) Ronald E. Hatcher Science on Saturday lecture series.

Science on Saturday returns with a slate of world-leading speakers who will discuss topics ranging from clean energy solutions to materials used in quantum computing. Talks run from 9:30 to 11 a.m., which includes a presentation and Q&A, at the laboratory, 100 Stellarator Road.

The inaugural talk by Ahmed Elgammal of Rutgers University will focus on a topic that has recently been making headlines: “Art in the Age of Artificial Intelligence?” The full schedule is below:

March 2: “The Remarkable Story of Fusion Ignition at the National Ignition Facility,” David Schlossberg, experimental physicist, National Ignition Facility, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

March 9: “Using Plasmas to Create Quantum Technologies and Diamonds,” Alastair Stacey, managing principal research physicist, applied materials and sustainability, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).

Princeton University Library

Princeton University Library (PUL) to present “Ulises Carrión: Bookworks and Beyond,” the spring exhibition in the Ellen and Leonard Milberg Gallery at Firestone Library. Curated by Sal Hamerman, Metadata Librarian for Special Collections at PUL, and Javier Rivero Ramos, a recent Ph.D graduate from the Department of Art & Archaeology, who is now assistant curator at Art Bridges Foundation in Arkansas. The exhibition runs through June 13.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guided tours are available to the public.

Thursday, March 7

The Hagen String Quartet will return to Princeton University Concerts (PUC) with a concert on Thursday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall on Princeton University’s campus. This Salzburg-based quartet, which is celebrating its 43rd anniversary this year, rarely tours to the United States, and will return to PUC for the first time since 2017 with a program of infrequently performed works: Joseph Haydn’s Quartet in D Minor, Op. 76, No. 2 “Fifths,” Claude Debussy’s Quartet in G Minor, Op. 10, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp Minor, Op. 131. Call the PUC office at (609) 258-2800 for availability, and visit puc.princeton.edu for more information about the event.

Friday, March 15

In celebration of D&R Greenway Land Trust’s work to preserve the green in our local communities – back by popular demand – Voices Chorale NJ is bringing Irish music and dancing to a benefit for both organizations just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 15, from 6-9 p.m. at D&R Greenway’s Johnson Education Center, One Preservation Place, Princeton. Space is limited. To reserve your seat, visit https://www.drgreenway.org; or https://www.voiceschoralenj.org or call (609) 924-4646.

Sunday, March 17

People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos’ well-loved annual Benefit “Notable Words” has returned to its roots with its upcoming event: “Notable Words/Palabras Notables: An Afternoon of Readings and Conversation with Melissa Coss Aquino Denice Frohman, and Luis Mora-Ballesteros, moderated by Nora Muniz.

This year’s fundraiser, to be held on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. in the Mackay Lounge on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer St., Princeton, features a conversation and Q&A with three exciting Latino authors with vibrant points of view, followed by an equally exciting dessert reception with the authors and moderator. For more information visit www.peopleandstories.org.

West Windsor

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Ladies of Rock | Feb. 23-25

Black Girl Magic | March 1-3

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change | March 15-24

Trolls Movie Sing-Along | March 23

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.

Feb. 23 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Children’s Music with Ms. Kim.

Feb. 23 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

Feb. 26 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby storytime.

Feb. 26 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

Feb. 26 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Messy Club.

Feb. 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime.

Feb. 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Virtual) Why Do I Have Trouble Losing Weight?

Feb. 28 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Feb. 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Good Eggs Storytime.

Feb. 28 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playdate Pals.

Feb. 28 – 2-4:45 p.m. – Wednesday Film Festival – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Feb. 28 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Art Explorers.

Feb. 29 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Let’s Play Chess.

March 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sing-a-long with Ms. Pat.

March 1 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

