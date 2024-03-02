Cranbury School honors National Youth Art Month at Gourgaud Gallery

The month of March celebrates National Youth Art. Cranbury School will be celebrating youth art at the Cranbury Arts Council’s Gourgaud Gallery at Town Hall.

The show will run through March 21.

Stacey Crannage, art teacher at the Cranbury School, has chosen art pieces from grades kindergarten through 8th grade to be showcased.

Courtesy of Cranbury Arts Council — Folk artist Robin Mead inspired painting is by 4th grader Wyatt Lively.

Courtesy of Cranbury Arts Council — Pumpkin is by 8th grader Ophelia Hoffman.

Criteria for the displayed pieces to be chosen were technique, originality, and the student’s personality shining through. Student artwork will include paintings, drawings, and clay sculptures, amongst others.

The Cranbury Arts Council provides arts-oriented programs, workshops, and performances aimed at enriching the cultural experiences of the community and keeping the creative spirit alive in adults and children. Their mission is to foster, support, educate, inspire, and promote artists and art appreciation in the community.

Cranbury Arts Council projects include sponsoring community talent in sold-out performances of original musicals; promoting 12 unique art shows at the Gourgaud Art Gallery annually; awarding the Arts Council’s annual Excellence in the Arts Award to a deserving high school student and two annual Art awards to Cranbury 8th grade students in both music and fine arts; creating and providing funding for the annual 8th grade Mandala Wall in Cranbury School; and running numerous workshops and the Art and Technology Summer camp.

The gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main Street in Cranbury and is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit www.cranburyartscouncil.org.