https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Cranbury PressCranbury Press NewsFeatured

Cranbury School honors National Youth Art Month at Gourgaud Gallery

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Share post:

The month of March celebrates National Youth Art. Cranbury School will be celebrating youth art at the Cranbury Arts Council’s Gourgaud Gallery at Town Hall.

The show will run through March 21.

- Advertisement -

Stacey Crannage, art teacher at the Cranbury School, has chosen art pieces from grades kindergarten through 8th grade to be showcased.

Courtesy of Cranbury Arts Council — Folk artist Robin Mead inspired painting is by 4th grader Wyatt Lively.
Courtesy of Cranbury Arts Council — Pumpkin is by 8th grader Ophelia Hoffman.

Criteria for the displayed pieces to be chosen were technique, originality, and the student’s personality shining through. Student artwork will include paintings, drawings, and clay sculptures, amongst others.

The Cranbury Arts Council provides arts-oriented programs, workshops, and performances aimed at enriching the cultural experiences of the community and keeping the creative spirit alive in adults and children. Their mission is to foster, support, educate, inspire, and promote artists and art appreciation in the community.

Cranbury Arts Council projects include sponsoring community talent in sold-out performances of original musicals; promoting 12 unique art shows at the Gourgaud Art Gallery annually; awarding the Arts Council’s annual Excellence in the Arts Award to a deserving high school student and two annual Art awards to Cranbury 8th grade students in both music and fine arts; creating and providing funding for the annual 8th grade Mandala Wall in Cranbury School; and running numerous workshops and the Art and Technology Summer camp.

The gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main Street in Cranbury and is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit www.cranburyartscouncil.org.

Submitted Content
Submitted Content

Stay Connected

564FansLike
606FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Bordentown News

‘I found leading the Environmental Commission very rewarding’

Roger Plew spent 14 years as a member of the Environmental Commission. He served as chairman for 13...
Hillsborough News

‘No military veteran, family should ever be left behind’

Hillsborough Air Force veteran Michael Nehlsen has traveled over 37,000 miles on his motorcycle, raising over $469,000 for...
Bordentown Calendar

Common calendar, Packet papers, March 1

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides...
Hopewell News

‘Regional planning is more essential than ever’

State leaders discussed critical issues facing New Jersey residents with a sold-out crowd as well as a synchronous...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

‘I found leading the Environmental Commission very rewarding’

Bordentown News
Roger Plew spent 14 years as a member of...

‘No military veteran, family should ever be left behind’

Hillsborough News
Hillsborough Air Force veteran Michael Nehlsen has traveled over...

Woman seriously injured in West Windsor crash

Princeton Packet News
A 39-year-old Pennington woman suffered serious injuries when the...

Popular news

Opening doors to a world of musical possibilities

Bordentown News
The "Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs competition," organized by...

Hopewell Township Police blotter

Hopewell News
A Flourtown, Pa., woman was charged with driving under...

Hopes soar as New Jersey’s bald eagle population grows

Bordentown Opinion
by Alison Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation As...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.