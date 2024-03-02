Woman seriously injured in West Windsor crash

A 39-year-old Pennington woman suffered serious injuries when the vehicle in which she was riding left the road and struck a telephone pole on Route 1 South near Carnegie Center Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. Feb. 28, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The woman was sitting in the back seat of a 2019 Honda CR-V when the driver lost control of the SUV and it veered off the road and struck the pole, police said. The SUV spun around after hitting the pole and came to rest across two lanes of the highway.

The woman was treated by emergency medical technicians and paramedics from the West Windsor Division of Fire and Emergency Services and Capital Health Systems, police said.

She was rushed to the trauma center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver and the front seat passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver was identified as a 66-year-old Lawrence Township resident and the front seat passenger was a 41-year-old West Windsor resident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it is possible that the driver suffered a medical episode that caused him to lose consciousness behind the wheel, police said.

The driver was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton by the Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad.

Witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Officer Edward McQuade at (609) 799-1222 or by email at mcquade@westwindsorpolice.com, or by calling the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452.