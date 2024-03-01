https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Dr. Carol Dwyer, 78

Dr. Carol Dwyer, 78, of Pennington, NJ passed away in her sleep on February 20, 2024.

Dr. Dwyer, an educational researcher, retired after a career of more than 30 years at Educational Testing Service (ETS), where she served as a Distinguished Presidential Appointee and devoted her career to education and especially gender equity in testing. She was active in national professional organizations, serving as a Division President of the American Psychological Association and as Vice- President of the American Educational Research Association (AERA). For her scholarship and service in support of the education of women and girls, she was recognized with the Willystine Goodsell Award from the AERA.

Carol was born to Anne and James Dwyer in Baltimore in 1945. She grew up in Hagerstown, Maryland, where she graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School in 1963. She graduated from Barnard College in 1968, earned a Master of Arts in 1970, and then a PhD in psychology from the University of California, Berkeley in 1972. In 1978, she married W. Miles McPeek, and they enjoyed over 45 blissful years together. Carol and Miles were devoted parents to their 3 children. In addition to her professional achievements, Carol was an accomplished host and cook, a delightful conversationalist, and a person of impeccable judgment and taste who excelled as a sounding board and mentor. Her many hobbies included gardening, carriage driving, and the study of French language and literature. She and Miles enjoyed vacationing in France and, in their later years, traveling extensively throughout Europe, Morocco, Australia, and New Zealand.

Carol will be dearly missed by her husband Miles, her children Mary Sara McPeek (Mark Abney), Robert McPeek (Natalka Freeland), and Carol-Anne McPeek (Mateo Pastore), her sister Cathy (Michael) Kleinbeck, her brother Dennis (Judy) Dwyer, her 5 granddaughters, Helena, Fiona, Roxelana, Katrusia, and Rowan, her many nieces and nephews, and her longtime friends.

A celebration of life is being planned for the spring, please visit www.blackwellmh.com for service updates.

