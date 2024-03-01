Doris (Dodie) Kleiber Mapes, 87, of Princeton and Stone Harbor, NJ passed away at home on February 23, 2024.

Born in Princeton, Dodie has been a lifelong member of the Princeton community. In 1956 Dodie married Charles F. Mapes Jr., a recent graduate of Princeton University (class of 1955). Dodie and Charlie were essential to the class reunions and other activities. Her involvement was such that not only was she made an honorary class member but was also honored with Princeton University’s Society of the Claw. Dodie is Past President of the Present-Day Club and the Dogwood Garden Club where she made lifelong friendships. Dodie managed the Princeton Indoor Tennis Center in the 1970’s and as an avid crafter of needlepoint she later opened The Needle Craft Shop.

Dodie was a voracious reader and enjoyed spending time outdoors whether tending to her garden, playing tennis or spending time on the beaches of Stone Harbor with family. Dodie and Charlie traveled the world, including many trips with the Class of ’55. Dodie and Charlie have been members of Bedens Brook Club for over 50 years.

Daughter of the late John Paul and Helen Higgins Kleiber, sister of the late Donald Kleiber (Betty) and Vernon Kleiber, she is survived by her husband, Charles F. Mapes Jr; her children, Charles F. Mapes III and his wife Maureen, Linda Mapes, and Elizabeth “Libby” Yarnall and her husband Stephen; sister in law, Nancy Kleiber; 9 grandchildren, Jeremy, Nicholas (Ashley), Ryan (Alan), Charles IV (Sara), Sidney, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Douglas (Patti) and Donald (Christy); 10 great-grandchildren, Austin, Adalynn, Nicholas, George, Jordan, Dylan, Alli, Sarah, Kayleigh and Raelynne; her niece Karen Aveyard and nephew Eric Kleiber. Dodie is also survived by her devoted canine companion, Abby, and many dear friends.

Dodie had a wonderful sense of humor, a great laugh and gave the best hugs.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Dodie’s life will be announced in the spring.

ARRANGEMENTS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF THE MATHER-HODGE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your local animal shelter.