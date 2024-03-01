Common calendar, Packet papers, March 1

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels, and we now face an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks, we’ve had to limit our distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. We need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Hiring

Mercer County Correctional Police is hiring. Send resume to mcorrectioncareers@mercercounty.org.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

March 1 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

March 4 – 10 a.m. – ELL: English Language Learners.

March 4 – 2 p.m. – Natural Element Bracelet Class.

March 5 – 10:30 a.m. – Baby and Toddler Time.

March 6 – ELL: English Language Learners.

March 6 – 5 p.m. – Table Top Role Playing Game Night: Tiny Frontiers.

March 7 – 11 a.m. – Gentle Yoga.

March 7 – 1 p.m. – Community Resource Navigators.

March 7 – 2 p.m. – Intro to Computers.

March 7 – 6:30 p.m. – Knot Your Momma’s Yarn Club.

March 8 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Sunday, March 3

The Bordentown FP Poetry Project will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 3 at Old City Hall, 11 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown. Presenters include noted New Jersey and Pennsylvania writers Roberta Clipper of Bordentown; Todd Evans, Willingboro; Luray Gross, Doylestown; D. Ryan Lafferty, Bordentown; Steve Nolan, Newtown; Nicole Rollender, Williamstown; and Daniel Weeks, Eatontown. The event is free, and a limited open reading will follow the presentation. For more information, contact oldcityhallprograms@gmail.com.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

March 2 – noon – Saturday Study Buddies.

March 5 – 6:30 p.m. – Spinning Yarns.

March 5 – 7 p.m. – Evening Book Discussion.

March 6 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

March 7 – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday Crafternoon: Clothespin Dragonflys!

March 7 – 4-6:30 p.m. – Pysanky: Ukranian Egg Decorating Workshop.

March 8 – 3:30 p.m. – Pawns Pathways at CPL Chess Club.

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

Cranbury School Honors National Youth Art Month at the Gourgaud Gallery. The month of March celebrates National Youth Art. Cranbury School will be celebrating youth art at the Gourgaud Gallery at Town Hall in Cranbury.

The show will run from March 2 to March 21 with a special opening date of Saturday, March 2 from 1-3 p.m.

Stacey Crannage, art teacher at the Cranbury School, has chosen art pieces from grades kindergarten through 8th grade to be showcased.

Criteria for the displayed pieces to be chosen were technique, originality, and the student’s personality shining through. Student artwork will include paintings, drawings, and clay sculptures, amongst others.

Cranbury Arts Council projects include, sponsoring community talent in sold-out performances of original musicals, promoting 12 unique art shows at the Gourgaud Art Gallery annually, awarding the Arts Council’s annual Excellence in the Arts Award to a deserving high school student and two annual Art awards to Cranbury 8th grade students in both music and fine arts, creating and providing funding for the annual 8th grade Mandala Wall in Cranbury School, and running numerous workshops and the Art and Technology Summer camp.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

The Cranbury Arts Council is hosting Beginner Watercolor Painting Classes at the Gourgaud Gallery – four classes beginning Saturday, March 9-30 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Join Garden State Society artist, Margaret Simpson who will instruct a fun introductory course on various techniques used in watercolor painting.

Space limited to eight participants. For more information visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org

East Windsor/Hightstown

The Hightstown High School (HHS) Class of 1984 is seeking class members, as well as other HHS attendees that are friends and siblings of the Class of 1984 to join them as they celebrate their 40th reunion. It will take place on Sept. 28th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton. For more information contact: Debralini@optonline.net, Mindyrobyn@aol.com or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/Classof1984HHS

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

March 1 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

March 1 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

March 2 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Family Fun time.

March 2 – 2:30-3 p.m. – Lucky Clover Craft.

March 3 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie: “Breach” (2007).

March 4 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Messy Monday.

March 4 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Play Scrabble.

March 4 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 4 – 5-5:45 p.m. – School-age STEAM: Arctic Animals.

March 4 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – EWRDS Grades K-5 Art Display Reception.

March 4 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Unsung Heroes: Jewish Women.

March 4 – 7-8 p.m. – Free Play with mTiny Robots.

March 4 – 7-8 p.m. – Friends of the Hickory Corner Library Open Public Meeting.

March 5 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 5 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 5 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – ESL Conversation.

March 5 – 4:30-5 p.m. – Should I Share My Ice Cream? Elephant and Piggie Party.

March 5 – 7-8 p.m. – Personal Finance Series: Debt Management.

March 6 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Discovery Time.

March 6 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Eating the Rainbow.

March 6 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Current Events Chat.

March 6 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Chess Club.

March 6 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime.

March 6 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Adults Read YA Lit, Too!

March 6 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Learn About Ramadan.

March 7 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

March 7 – 11-11:45 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

March 7 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knit Corner.

March 7 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Crafternoon: Flying Owl Craft.

March 8 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Story and Snack: Rainbows.

March 8 – 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

March 8 – 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

March 8 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Drive, East Windsor.

March 4 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 4 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Unsung Heroes: Jewish Women.

March 5 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 5 – 2-3 p.m. – Craft and Chat.

March 6 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

March 6 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Eating the Rainbow.

March 6 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Adults Read YA Lit, Too!

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 115 Franklin, Hightstown.

March 2 – 11 a.m. to noon – Small Steps Into S.T.E.M.

March 2 – 2 p.m. – Tween/Teen Shamrock Pointillism Painting.

March 4 – 10 a.m. – Bilingual (Spanish/English) Bingo for Preschoolers.

March 4 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 4 – 6 p.m. – Grades 1-8 Tutoring.

March 4 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Unsung Heroes: Jewish Women.

March 5 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 5 – 5-8:15 p.m. – Learning English.

March 6 – 10 a.m. – Kids’ Concert with Miss Kim.

March 6 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. (Virtual) Eating the Rainbow.

March 6 – 4-5 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

March 6 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Adults Read YA Lit, Too!

March 7 – 10 a.m. – Shape A Story: Play-Doh Story Time.

March 7 – noon to 12:45 p.m. – Guided Meditation.

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

March 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Rhythm and Rhyme Time.

March 2 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday Stations.

March 4 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

March 4 – 4-5 p.m. – Monday Munchies – Homemade fresh pasta.

March 5 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime.

March 5 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 5 – 4-5 p.m. – Bring Your Own Book Club.

March 6 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

March 6 – 4-5 p.m. – Craft Adventures.

March 6 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Fantastic Worlds Book Club.

March 7 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – YMCA Diabetes Awareness Event.

March 8 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Rhythm and Rhyme Time.

March 8 – 4-5 p.m. – Teen Volunteer Session.

March 8 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

Saturday, March 23

YEEHAW! C’mon out and get your COUNTRY ON from 7-11 p.m. at the Manville-Hillsborough Elks, 1500 Brooks Blvd. Project Graduation invites you to a special event to help raise funds for the Hillsborough High School Class of 2024!

Hopewell Valley

Friday and Saturday, March 1-2 and March 8-9

Hopewell Valley Central High School will present “How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying” March 1-2 and March 8-9 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Hopewell Valley.

Saturday, March 16

The 2nd annual Hopewell Valley 5K will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 16. The theme for this year’s event is the “Lucky Bulldog Dash.” This year’s race will kick off at the Hopewell Valley Central high school and run down Dublin Road and back for an Irish adventure to find the ultimate Pot O’ Gold. Winners in age group categories will walk away with a chocolate prize. Prizes will also be awarded for the best team and individual St. Patrick’s theme costumes. There will also be a special prize for anyone who can catch the Leprechaun.

This is a great course to kick off your running season or just to get outside with the community and beat those winter blues – maybe do a little Irish jig along the way. To register go to: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/83118/hopewell-valley-5k

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

March 1 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

March 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

March 1 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

March 2 – 10-11 a.m. – Parent Support Group.

March 2 – 11 a.m. to noon – Portuguese Storytime.

March 2 – 1-3 p.m. – Crafternoon: Read Across America Craft.

March 4 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 4 – 1-1:45 p.m. – Homeschool Teens: Discover America.

March 4 – 2-3 p.m. – Monday Afternoon Book Club: “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett.

March 4 – 3-4 p.m. – Pride Club Meetup.

March 4 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 4 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Dot Art inspired by Yayoi Kusama.

March 4 – 4:30-6 p.m. – Chess Club.

March 4 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Unsung Heroes: Jewish Women.

March 5 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 5 – 10-11 a.m. – Cribbage and Caffee.

March 5 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

March 5 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Dot Art inspired by Yayoi Kusama.

March 5 – 4:30-6 p.m. – Chess Club.

March 6 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

March 6 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Eating the Rainbow.

March 6 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Storytime.

March 6 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Adults Read YA Lit, Too!

March 7 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 7 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Lego Club.

March 8 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

March 8 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

March 8 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

March 3 – 1-4:30 p.m. – Guided Autobiography Workshop: Writing About Crafts and Crafting.

March 5 – 4-5 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog!

March 6 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Family Storytime.

March 6 – 4-5 p.m. – The Power of Friendships with NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg.

March 6 – 7-8 p.m. – Art Talk: Explore Ancient Greece.

March 7 – 2-3 p.m. – Adult Book Club.

Gallery 14

Through April 30 – Exhibition of Works by Joy Kreves and Photographers of Gallery 14 at Hopewell Valley Arts Council, Galleries at the Global Science Institute, 10 Route 31, North Pennington.

Kreves’ works, called FIERCE CARYATIDS, are a series of photographic banners of women holding her Distressed Forest sculptures. The series is Kreves’ reaction to the current state of the environment and the effects of our addiction to plastics on the earth. These photographic works celebrate the resilience of humans and our earth while drawing attention to the damage we are doing.

Saturday, May 11

The inaugural Hopewell Township and Culture Connections Cultural Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woolsey Park.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Lawrence Township

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

March 1 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movies and Shakers.

March 1- 3-4 p.m. – Drum Circle.

March 2 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Storytime.

March 3 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Friendship Bracelets.

March 4 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

March 4 – 11 a.m. – Little Artists.

March 4 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Intro to Excel.

March 4 – 4 p.m. – Round Singing.

March 4 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 4 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Unsung Heroes: Jewish Women.

March 5 – 10 a.m. – Baby time.

March 5 – 10-11 a.m. – Mouse Basics.

March 5 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 5 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Quiet Storytime.

March 5 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Cookies and Comics.

March 6 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

March 6 – 2-2:45 p.m. – Women’s History Month Afternoon Storytime.

March 6 – 2-4 p.m. – Film Screening: Barbie (2023).

March 6 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Eating the Rainbow.

March 6 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Intro to Word.

March 6 – 6:30 p.m. – Paint a Rainbow à la Alma Thomas.

March 6 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Adults Read YA Lit, Too!

March 7 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

March 7 – 10-11:30 a.m. – PC Basics.

March 7 – 1-5 p.m. – Upcycle Challenge: Buildings and Cities.

March 7 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Windows 11: Files and Folders.

March 7 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

March 7 – 7-8 p.m. – Women and the Right to Vote.

March 8 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movers and Shakers.

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back here, on our Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

March 2 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Mandarin Storytime.

March 4 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 4 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

March 4 – 5:15-6:15 p.m. – Art Academy.

March 6 – 3:30-7 p.m. – Game Night.

March 6 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Personal Assistance Services Program (PASP).

March 7 – 10:30-10:50 a.m. – Baby Bounce.

March 7 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

March 8 – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Preschool Playtime.

Princeton

Princeton Theater

Princeton’s proud theater tradition will be on display for two weekends in March as Princeton Middle School stages “Mary Poppins, Jr.” March 7-10 and Princeton High School presents “Beauty and the Beast” March 14-16.

Mary Poppins, Jr. performances are 7:30 p.m. March 7-9. There will also be a performance at 1 p.m. March 10. Beauty and the Beast performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 14-16. There will also be a 2 p.m. performance March 16.

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

March 16 – Jeremy Dutcher Brings Best Of 2023 Album Motewolonuwok To McCarter Theatre Center.

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

March 1 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: New Avenues to Get a Grip on Your Career.

March 1 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 1 – 7-9 p.m. – Teens: A Cappella Night.

March 2 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

March 2 – 11:30 to noon – Kids: Mandarin Chinese Storytime.

March 2 – 1-4 p.m. – Teens: En-ROADS Youth Climate Action Workshop.

March 2 – 2-2:30 p.m. – Kids: Spanish Storytime.

March 2 – 2-3 p.m. – Kids and Teens: STEM Circle.

March 2 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Teens: Winter Python Series (Beginner).

March 2 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Youth: Drop-In Chess Sessions.

March 3 – 3-4 p.m. – Performance: Entity.

March 3 – 3-3:30 p.m. – Kids: Russian Storytime.

March 4 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – AARP Tax Assistance by Appointment.

March 4 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Music and Movement.

March 4 – 3-6 p.m. – Kids and Teens: Homework Help.

March 4 – 7-8:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 4 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Continuing Conversations on Race.

March 5 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

March 5 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Music and Movement.

March 5 – 5-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

March 5 – 4-6 p.m. – Kids and Teens: Homework Help.

March 5 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Middle Grade Writers Circle.

March 5 – 6-7 p.m. – Author: Katherine Yeske Taylor.

March 5 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Workshop: Writers Room.

March 5 – 7-8 p.m. – Community Development Block Grant Annual Plan Hearing.

March 6 – 10 a.m. to noon – Drop in and Knit.

March 6 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

March 6 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – Discussion: Power of Words.

March 6 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

March 6 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

March 6 – 3-6 p.m. – Kids and Teens: Homework Help.

March 6 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 6 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Oscars Preview – “The Roadshow” Reboot.

March 6 – 7-8 p.m. – Author: Rachel Lyon in Conversation with Lynn Steger Strong.

March 7 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

March 7 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 7 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Fiction Book Group.

March 7 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Meet the League of Women Voters of Greater Princeton.

March 7 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

March 7 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

March 7 – 1-2 p.m. – Tech: Introduction to Gmail.

March 7 – 3-6 p.m. – Kids and Teens: Homework Help.

March 7 – 4-5:30 p.m. – Neurodivergent Crafts and Games.

March 7 – 7-8:30 p.m. – PSO Soundtracks: A Celebration of Bulgaria.

March 8 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Essential Principles of Employment Law.

March 8 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 8 – 3-4 p.m. – Teens: Take and Make – Felt Pins.

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

March 1-3 – “The Woolgather” by William Mastrosimone, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater and Music Theater. March 1 at 7:30 p.m., March 2 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and March 3 at 3 p.m.

March 8 – 4:30 p.m. – “Dracula and Home Rule: History, Horror and a Dream of Reconciliation” at the James Stewart Film Theater at 185 Nassau St.

Through March 8 – “Traces” a group exhibition by seniors Erin Macanze, Kirsten Pardo, and Julia Stahlman, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts. Hurley Gallery open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Center for Modern Aging Princeton

Center for Modern Aging Princeton is located at 101 Poor Farm Road, Building B. For more information contact (609) 751-9699 ext. 105. Programs include in-person, hybrid, or virtual.

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

For nearly 40 years, science fans of all ages have been learning about cutting-edge science on Saturday mornings at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory’s (PPPL) Ronald E. Hatcher Science on Saturday lecture series.

Science on Saturday returns with a slate of world-leading speakers who will discuss topics ranging from clean energy solutions to materials used in quantum computing. Talks run from 9:30 to 11 a.m., which includes a presentation and Q&A, at the laboratory, 100 Stellarator Road.

The inaugural talk by Ahmed Elgammal of Rutgers University will focus on a topic that has recently been making headlines: “Art in the Age of Artificial Intelligence?” The full schedule is below:

March 2: “The Remarkable Story of Fusion Ignition at the National Ignition Facility,” David Schlossberg, experimental physicist, National Ignition Facility, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

March 9: “Using Plasmas to Create Quantum Technologies and Diamonds,” Alastair Stacey, managing principal research physicist, applied materials and sustainability, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).

Princeton University Library

Princeton University Library (PUL) to present “Ulises Carrión: Bookworks and Beyond,” the spring exhibition in the Ellen and Leonard Milberg Gallery at Firestone Library. Curated by Sal Hamerman, Metadata Librarian for Special Collections at PUL, and Javier Rivero Ramos, a recent Ph.D graduate from the Department of Art & Archaeology, who is now assistant curator at Art Bridges Foundation in Arkansas. The exhibition runs through June 13.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guided tours are available to the public.

Thursday, March 7

The Hagen String Quartet will return to Princeton University Concerts (PUC) with a concert on Thursday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall on Princeton University’s campus. This Salzburg-based quartet, which is celebrating its 43rd anniversary this year, rarely tours to the United States, and will return to PUC for the first time since 2017 with a program of infrequently performed works: Joseph Haydn’s Quartet in D Minor, Op. 76, No. 2 “Fifths,” Claude Debussy’s Quartet in G Minor, Op. 10, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp Minor, Op. 131. Call the PUC office at (609) 258-2800 for availability, and visit puc.princeton.edu for more information about the event.

Friday, March 15

In celebration of D&R Greenway Land Trust’s work to preserve the green in our local communities – back by popular demand – Voices Chorale NJ is bringing Irish music and dancing to a benefit for both organizations just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 15, from 6-9 p.m. at D&R Greenway’s Johnson Education Center, One Preservation Place, Princeton. Space is limited. To reserve your seat, visit https://www.drgreenway.org; or https://www.voiceschoralenj.org or call (609) 924-4646.

Saturday, March 16

On Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m., Princeton U Concerts welcomes back The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for their annual All in the Family concert at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall on the Princeton University campus.

Sunday, March 17

People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos’ well-loved annual Benefit “Notable Words” has returned to its roots with its upcoming event: “Notable Words/Palabras Notables: An Afternoon of Readings and Conversation with Melissa Coss Aquino Denice Frohman, and Luis Mora-Ballesteros, moderated by Nora Muniz.

This year’s fundraiser, to be held on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. in the Mackay Lounge on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer St., Princeton, features a conversation and Q&A with three exciting Latino authors with vibrant points of view, followed by an equally exciting dessert reception with the authors and moderator. For more information visit www.peopleandstories.org.

West Windsor

Sunday, March 3

The Art Council of Princeton in conjunction with the Muslim Center of Greater Princeton is hosting its 2nd Annual ART of Series from 3-6 p.m. at the Muslim Center of Greater Princeton, 2030 Old Trenton Road West Windsor. Persons of varied faiths speak to “what does spirituality mean to you and how does it tie in with today’s world” and possibly reference a piece of art that best resonates with their faith. There will be high tea served with delicious food and dessert and inspiring speaker speeches.

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Black Girl Magic | March 1-3

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change | March 15-24

Trolls Movie Sing-Along | March 23

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.

March 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sing-a-long with Ms. Pat.

March 1 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

March 2 – 11-11:30 a.m. – mTinyRobts.

March 2 – 1-3:30 p.m. – Spring Teen Film Workshop.

March 2 – 3-3:30 p.m. – mTinyRobots.

March 4 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Storytime.

March 4 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 4 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Messy Club.

March 4 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Unsung Heroes: Jewish Women.

March 5 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 5 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Songs and Stories.

March 5 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Crochet Club.

March 5 – 7-7:30 p.m. – Breathe, Relax, and Focus: Guided Meditation and Relaxation.

March 6 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Anti-Loneliness Letter Writing Club.

March 6 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Read to the Leap Eggs.

March 6 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Playdate Pals.

March 6 – 2-4 p.m. – Wednesday Film Festival – “Night Shift.”

March 6 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Eating the Rainbow.

March 6 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Adults Read YA Lit, Too!

March 7 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers I.

March 7 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers II.

March 7 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Let’s Play Chess.

March 7 – 6:30-7:45 p.m. – March Madness: Oreo “Sushi.”

March 7 – 7-8 p.m. – Start Smart: Paving the Way for Your Child’s College Funds.

March 8 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Children’s Music with Ms. Kim.

March 8 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.