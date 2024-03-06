Drivers will begin seeing new signage for 25 miles per hour (mph) on West Broad Street in Hopewell Borough as part of an effort by officials to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Signs reflecting the 25 mph are being installed on West Broad Street as well as signs in all directions prohibiting right turns on red at the intersection of North Greenwood Avenue and Broad Street.

“I ran for the Hopewell Borough Council to fight to improve pedestrian and bike safety in our community, and these changes are a big step in the right direction,” Council President Krista Weaver said expressing her excitement for the new signs.

Weaver said the work of protecting vulnerable road-users will never truly be finished, but she is proud that Hopewell Borough is on the right track as a community.

“We also have now restricted right-turns-on-red at Broad Street and Greenwood Avenue, another sensible change will make that intersection safer,” she said.

The borough has already had variable message signs making residents and drivers aware of the new rules and speeds.

“Over the coming weeks, the borough and the Hopewell Township Police Department will roll out an education campaign to warn drivers about the dangers of speeding and educate them about the new speed limits,” Weaver explained.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows this is coming and why the change is important. A period of increased traffic enforcement will follow.”

The next phase will include the installation of 25 mph speed limit signs on East Broad Street that begins at Princeton Avenue and reducing the speed limit on Route 654 when approaching the borough.

“This safety improvement has been a long time coming and there are many people to thank including the Mercer County Board of Commissioners, the Mercer County engineer and his department, the Hopewell Township Committee, the Hopewell Township Police Department, the Hopewell Borough Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee and the Greater Mercer Transportation Management Association,” Weaver said.

The awareness campaign beginning this month will include banners, signage and flyers from the Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee to show the benefits of a lower speed limit and educate residents on the safety changes.

In December 2023, the Borough Council adopted two ordinances moving forward with the bicycle and pedestrian safety measures of lowering the speed limit and the “no turn on red” signs.