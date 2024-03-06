https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Windsor Hights Herald

Hightstown Borough seeks nominations for Memorial Day parade Grand Marshall

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Hightstown Borough is seeking nominations for a grand marshall to lead the Memorial Day parade, which has been set for May 24.

Nominees must live in Hightstown Borough and have served in the military during wartime. Nominations are due March 15. The Memorial Day Committee will notify the chosen Grand Marshall on April 1.

The nominating form asks for the person who is nominating a veteran to list their name, address and phone number.

The form also asks for the nominee’s name and address, and the branch of the military in which that person served. It also asks for the war or conflict in which the nominee served, plus any special awards or recognitions.

A short biography of the nominee should be included, officials said.

A link to the nominating form is available on the main page of the Hightstown Borough website at www.hightstownborough.com.

