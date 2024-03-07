Monthly Column: Read Across America

Read Across America, a cherished annual event created by the National Education Association (NEA) in 1998, is a celebration held every March 2, and throughout the month of March, which is National Reading Month. Read Across America is celebrated on the birthday of the legendary Dr. Seuss. This year would be Dr. Seuss’ 120th birthday. Dr. Seuss wrote 60 books during his lifetime, each holding a special place in the hearts of readers, who fondly recall their own personal favorite among his books. Two of his most famous books are “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”

While Dr. Seuss is primarily known as a beloved children’s book author, his life was full of diverse experiences. Born in Massachusetts in 1904, his real name was Theodore Seuss Geisel ― “Dr. Seuss” was a pseudonym he took on when he started writing children’s books. Before his literacy fame, he honed his skills as an illustrator and humorist in advertising, and as an editorial cartoonist for various publications. During World War II, Dr. Seuss served as both a captain and later a colonel in the Army’s documentary division from 1943 to 1946. As a testament to his literary skills, he made history in 1984 by becoming the first individual to receive the Pulitzer Prize for children’s literature. The Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden in Springfield, Massachusetts features sculptures of Dr. Suess and many of his characters.

- Advertisement -

Read Across America is dedicated to raising awareness about the transformative power of reading, emphasizing its ability to open a world of possibilities and opportunities for children and young adults. Read Across America encourages parents to take the time and read with their children or ask their children to read to them. Parents should engage in meaningful conversations with their children to explore topics that spark their curiosity and interest.

The love of reading opens new worlds for young children, immersing them in diverse cultures and perspectives while nurturing their creativity, concentration, and communication skills. Cultivating a love of reading empowers children to recognize the vast opportunities the world presents and inspires them to reach for their dreams.

Read Across America encourages communities to get involved. During March, many schools invite parents, relatives, educators, and government officials to participate in their Read Across America events and read to their students. Those interested in participating can check with local schools and volunteer to read to the students.

I have participated in our schools’ programs and have enjoyed interacting with the children and am amazed at some of their questions and comments. It is always a wonderful experience.

Set aside time this month to enjoy reading with the children in your life. Embark on an imaginative journey with them, fostering a lasting habit of shared reading and book discussions that continues beyond March, enriching their lives for years to come.

One quote of Dr. Seuss’ that emphasizes the impact of reading is: “You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax, all you need is a book.”