West Windsor Police blotter

An Edison man was charged with shoplifting after allegedly walking out of the Barnes & Noble store at Princeton Marketfair on Route 1 without paying for two Lego sets, valued at a combined $349.98 on Jan. 30. He was processed and released.

A Hamilton Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated on Route 1 at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 20 after a police officer noticed that the man was driving a vehicle without its headlights turned on in the dark. He was also allegedly driving in an erratic manner. The officer initiated a motor vehicle stop and determined the driver was intoxicated. He was processed and released.

- Advertisement -

A Clinton woman was charged with shoplifting after she allegedly loaded a shopping cart full of power tools at Lowe’s on Jan. 9. The tools were valued at $1,015.27. During the investigation, she was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and hypodermic needles and was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin). She was processed and released.

Jewelry, watches and other valuable items were reported stolen from a house in the Estates at Princeton Junction development that was burglarized between Dec. 22, 2023 and Jan. 8. The burglars opened a rear sliding door to gain entry.

A Toms River woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking clothing worth $363 from Dick’s Sporting Goods on Nassau Park Boulevard Jan. 1. She was processed and released.