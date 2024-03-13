https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Hopewell Township Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

A Morristown man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $650 from the Kenilworth Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Harbourton-Rocktown Road March 3. He was processed and released.

A shoplifter stole an assortment of items valued at a combined $111.03 from the Stop & Shop grocery store March 2.

A shoplifter walked out of the Stop & Shop grocery store with seafood valued at $379.29 Feb. 25. The incident was reported Feb. 26.

A Pennington man was charged with criminal trespass after he was discovered at a Denow Road apartment complex Feb. 24. He had been previously told by the property manager and by police that he was banned from the property for knocking on numerous windows in the complex and disturbing residents. He was processed and released.

A Trenton man was charged with assault for spitting on two staff members at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Feb. 24. He was also found to be wanted on an outstanding National Crime Information Center warrant. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A BMW X3M was reported stolen from the garage of a Hart Court home by thieves who entered the house through a first-floor window Feb. 23. They found the key fob to the SUV, went into the garage and drove off with it.

A Princeton woman was charged with driving under the influence after she crashed her car on Dunwald Lane at 4:52 p.m. Feb. 20. She was also charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. She was processed and released.

A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for taking items valued at $491.09 from the Stop & Shop grocery store Feb. 19. He was identified through surveillance video and arrested near the store. The items were returned to the store. He was processed and released.

A thief smashed the driver’s side window of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and reached in to snatch the victim’s wallet, cash, key fob and credit cards while it was parked at the Mercer Meadows Park on Blackwell Road Feb. 19. The items were valued at $310.79.

Latest News

