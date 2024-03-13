Princeton Police blotter

A 37-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving under the influence and hindering apprehension following a motor vehicle stop on John Street March 2. He provided police officers with a false name. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant from the Ewing Township Municipal Court. He was processed and turned over to the Ewing Township Police Department after he was unable to post bail.

A 42-year-old Bronx, N.Y. man was charged with identity theft, displaying a fraudulent passport, possession of fraudulent passports, tampering with public records, forgery, possession of stolen credit cards and making false statements after he attempted to open a financial account at a Nassau Street bank on Feb. 29. His associate, a 33-year-old Bronx, N.Y. man, was charged with conspiracy for identity theft, tampering with public records and forgery. They were processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A 29-year-old Plainfield man was arrested on outstanding warrants from the Freehold and Raritan township municipal courts following a motor vehicle stop on State Road Feb. 27. He was also found to be a wanted person by the Mercer County Probation Office. He was processed and released.