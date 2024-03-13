https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Princeton Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

A 37-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving under the influence and hindering apprehension following a motor vehicle stop on John Street March 2. He provided police officers with a false name. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant from the Ewing Township Municipal Court. He was processed and turned over to the Ewing Township Police Department after he was unable to post bail.

A 42-year-old Bronx, N.Y. man was charged with identity theft, displaying a fraudulent passport, possession of fraudulent passports, tampering with public records, forgery, possession of stolen credit cards and making false statements after he attempted to open a financial account at a Nassau Street bank on Feb. 29. His associate, a 33-year-old Bronx, N.Y. man, was charged with conspiracy for identity theft, tampering with public records and forgery. They were processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

- Advertisement -

A 29-year-old Plainfield man was arrested on outstanding warrants from the Freehold and Raritan township municipal courts following a motor vehicle stop on State Road Feb. 27. He was also found to be a wanted person by the Mercer County Probation Office. He was processed and released.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Princeton Packet News

West Windsor Police blotter

An Edison man was charged with shoplifting after allegedly walking out of the Barnes & Noble store at...
Princeton Packet News

Woman charged for stealing artwork from At Home store

A Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting after allegedly taking a large piece of artwork from the At...
Princeton Packet News

Natural gas fire closes Nassau Street

A portion of Nassau Street was blocked off for several hours when a natural gas-fed fire erupted in...
Princeton Packet News

‘Bringing all communities together’

Even in difficult times of division on the world stage, the Arts Council of Princeton and Muslim Center...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Hopewell Township Police blotter

Hopewell News
A Morristown man was arrested on an outstanding warrant...

West Windsor Police blotter

Princeton Packet News
An Edison man was charged with shoplifting after allegedly...

Newark man charged in connection with fraudulent SpaceX terminal purchases

Lawrence Ledger News
A three-month-long investigation into the large amount of shipments...

Popular news

Common calendar, Packet papers, March 8

Bordentown Calendar
Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS),...

Falls Are Not a Normal Part of Aging

Health & Fitness
By Sangita Verma, PT, DPT, MBA, GCS Each year, millions...

Hopewell Township Police blotter

Hopewell News
A Morristown man was arrested on an outstanding warrant...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.