https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
FeaturedPrinceton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Princeton school district seek state grant for two electric school buses

More than 99% of registered school buses in the state run on fossil fuels

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Princeton school district officials are applying for a state grant to buy two battery-electric school buses to replace buses already in the school district’s fleet.

They deadline to apply for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s (NJDEP) Electric School Bus grant program is May 17. It is not known when officials will learn whether or not the application was approved.

- Advertisement -

The grant amounts range from $270,000 to $320,000, depending on the options chosen, according to the NJDEP Electric School Bus grant program.

The district would be eligible for up to $270,000 per bus plus a Level 2 charging station, and for up to $290,000 for one bus plus a DC fast-charging station.

It would be eligible for up to $320,000 for a bus plus a bi-directional option, which would allow electricity to flow from both ends of the electricity line.

Of the 21,700 school buses registered in New Jersey, more than 99% run on fossil fuels, according to the NJDEP Electric School Bus grant program.

The buses provide needed transportation services, but they negatively affect the health of students and residents of the communities in which they operate, the NJDEP said.

To address the issue, the NJDEP Electric School Bus grant program provides up to $15 million per year for three years to replace diesel school buses with battery-electric school buses.

This is not the first time that the Princeton Public Schools has applied for a grant to replace diesel and gasoline school buses with battery-electric buses.

The district applied to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus program in 2022, but the application was denied.

School district officials have said they would not give up on applying for a grant to replace school buses with battery-electric buses.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Princeton Packet Opinion

‘Making the impossible happen’

Thanks to Mimi Omiecinski's community-building efforts, Pi Day, with its Einstein contest and family fun, has become an...
Princeton Packet News

Princeton Tigers basketball claim Ivy League season titles

Princeton Tigers men's and women's basketball teams are both heading to New York as top seeds in Ivy...
Princeton Packet News

Firefighter Keith Wadsworth honored with Distinguished Citizen Medal

Princeton firefighter Keith C. Wadsworth has been awarded with the Distinguished Citizen Medal by the National Society Daughters...
Princeton Packet News

Princeton honored for first phase of Witherspoon Street redesign project

The Witherspoon Street Phase I redesign project was awarded the 2023 Project of the Year by the Professional...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

‘Making the impossible happen’

Princeton Packet Opinion
Thanks to Mimi Omiecinski's community-building efforts, Pi Day, with...

Princeton Tigers basketball claim Ivy League season titles

Princeton Packet News
Princeton Tigers men's and women's basketball teams are both...

Firefighter Keith Wadsworth honored with Distinguished Citizen Medal

Princeton Packet News
Princeton firefighter Keith C. Wadsworth has been awarded with...

Popular news

Princeton Tigers basketball claim Ivy League season titles

Princeton Packet News
Princeton Tigers men's and women's basketball teams are both...

Cranbury Township joins movement to become a wildlife-friendly community 

Cranbury Press News
Cranbury is launching a new partnership with the National Wildlife...

‘Up to the challenge’

Hopewell News
The Hopewell Township Police Department (HTPD) has released the...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.