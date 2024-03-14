https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
FeaturedPrinceton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Firefighter Keith Wadsworth honored with Distinguished Citizen Medal

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Princeton firefighter Keith C. Wadsworth has been awarded with the Distinguished Citizen Medal by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Wadsworth, who is a career firefighter with the Princeton Fire Department, was presented with the medal at the Princeton Council’s Feb. 26 meeting by representatives of the DAR’s Princeton chapter.

- Advertisement -

The medal is awarded to individuals who have given outstanding service to their communities and their country, said Claudia Wilson Anderson of the Princeton chapter of the DAR.

“This award recognizes Keith’s extraordinary actions in many critical rescue and lifesaving situations,” Wilson Anderson said.

“In the words of (the philosopher) Aristotle, ‘We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.’ Keith, your work is at that level of excellence,” she said.

The DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal is awarded to emergency first responders, emergency health responders, active-duty military and veterans of the United States armed forces.

Citizens who have contributed to the defense and security of the community, state or nation in an exceptional manner are eligible for the award.

The criteria for selection includes honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.

Wadsworth was presented with a Unit Citation award by Michael Yeh, Princeton’s director of Emergency Services, in March 2023 for his role in responding to calls for help during Tropical Storm Ida in 2021.

Wadsworth and three firefighters that made up the crew conducted more than a dozen rescues of people who were stranded or trapped in their vehicles by rising floodwaters.

Wadsworth is a third-generation member of the Princeton Fire Department. His father, Keith Wadsworth, and his grandfather, the late Ray Wadsworth, served as Princeton Fire Department fire chiefs.

Wadsworth joined the fire department, which was at the time an all-volunteer department, as a junior firefighter in 2005. He became a full member of the Princeton Fire Department on his 18th birthday.

In 2020, when the Princeton Fire Department transitioned to a combination fire department made up of career and volunteer firefighters, Wadsworth was hired as one of its first career firefighters.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Princeton Packet Opinion

‘Making the impossible happen’

Thanks to Mimi Omiecinski's community-building efforts, Pi Day, with its Einstein contest and family fun, has become an...
Princeton Packet News

Princeton Tigers basketball claim Ivy League season titles

Princeton Tigers men's and women's basketball teams are both heading to New York as top seeds in Ivy...
Princeton Packet News

Princeton school district seek state grant for two electric school buses

Princeton school district officials are applying for a state grant to buy two battery-electric school buses to replace...
Princeton Packet News

Princeton honored for first phase of Witherspoon Street redesign project

The Witherspoon Street Phase I redesign project was awarded the 2023 Project of the Year by the Professional...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

‘Making the impossible happen’

Princeton Packet Opinion
Thanks to Mimi Omiecinski's community-building efforts, Pi Day, with...

Princeton Tigers basketball claim Ivy League season titles

Princeton Packet News
Princeton Tigers men's and women's basketball teams are both...

Princeton school district seek state grant for two electric school buses

Princeton Packet News
Princeton school district officials are applying for a state...

Popular news

‘We are not going to slow down when it comes to safety’

Hopewell News
A Hopewell Borough awareness campaign is set to educate...

Bordentown Township news: Police retirements and additional New Jersey Transit bus stops

Bordentown News
Township officials provided an update on the happenings around...

Newark man charged in connection with fraudulent SpaceX terminal purchases

Lawrence Ledger News
A three-month-long investigation into the large amount of shipments...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.