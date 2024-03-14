Princeton Tigers basketball claim Ivy League season titles

Princeton Tigers men’s and women’s basketball teams are both heading to New York as top seeds in Ivy Madness after clinching the Ivy League regular season titles.

The Ivy Madness tournament takes place March 15-17.

The winner of Ivy Madness tournament for both the men’s and women’s teams will earn the Ivy League’s automatic bid to the NCAA March Madness tournament.

On the women’s side, the No. 1 seed Princeton Tigers (23-4, 13-1 Ivy League) are set to face off against the Penn Quakers, who are the fourth seed, in the women’s semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on March 15 inside Columbia University’s Francis S. Levien Gymnasium.

The women’s team matchup on Friday will air on ESPN+.

The men’s team (24-3, 12-2 Ivy League) follows suit on March 16 with a morning tip-off at 11 a.m. as the No. 1 seed Princeton Tigers are set to play the No. 4 seed Brown Bears in the men’s semifinals inside Levien Gymnasium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Princeton Tigers women’s team on March 9 secured their sixth consecutive Ivy League regular season title following a dominant performance over the Penn Quakers, 72-55.

The win inside Princeton’s Jadwin Gym is the program’s 18th regular season league title.

The team was led by sophomore guard Madison St. Rose who posted 22 points, three assists, and one rebound and senior guard Kaitlyn Chen with 19 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds.

The Tigers had to wait for the NCAA Net Ranking to see if the team secured the No. 1 seed in Ivy Madness over Columbia in the women’s tournament as Columbia also had a 13-1 league record.

The Net Ranking took into account not just winning percentage, but strength of schedule, game results, quality of wins and losses, game location and net offensive and defensive efficiency.

Princeton men’s basketball also secured the Ivy League title in a dominating fashion as the Tigers defeated the Quakers on March 9 in Philadelphia, 105-83.

The men’s team victory against the Quakers earned them the 2024 Ivy League regular season title the team’s third consecutive title, which is also the program’s 30th league title and the No. 1 seed in Ivy Madness.

Leading the team in the road victory over Penn were sophomore forward Caden Pierce with 32 points, nine rebounds and four assists, senior forward Zach Martini scoring 23 points, having one rebound and one assist, and sophomore guard Xaivian Lee who had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists.