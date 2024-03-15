Common calendar, Packet papers, March 15

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels, and we now face an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks, we’ve had to limit our distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. We need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

Lawrence Township

March 14 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fortis Institute, 2572 Brunswick Pike.

Skillman

March 19 – 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Montgomery High School, 1016 Route 601.

Princeton Junction

March 25 – 2-7 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church of Dutch Neck, 154 S. Mill Road.

Bordentown

March 22 – 2-7 p.m. – Clara Barton Elementary School, 100 Crosswicks St.

March 26 – 2-7 p.m. – Bordentown Elks Lodge 2085, 11 Amboy Road.

March 28 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Manheim, 730 Route 68.

East Windsor

March 31 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beth El Synagogue, 50 Maple Stream Road.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Hiring

Mercer County Correctional Police is hiring. Send resume to mcorrectioncareers@mercercounty.org.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

March 15 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

March 18 – 10 a.m. – ELL: English Language Learners.

March 18 – 10 a.m. – Flower Pot Craft Grab and Go.

March 18 – 6:30 p.m. – LGTBQ+ Crafting Social.

March 19 – 10:30 a.m. – Baby and Toddler Time.

March 19 – 2 p.m. – Intro to Email.

March 19 – 4 p.m. – All Ages Craft: Seed Bombs.

March 20 – ELL: English Language Learners.

March 20 – 10:30 a.m. – Kids’ MusicRound.

March 20 – 5 p.m. – Bordentown Anime Club.

March 20 – 7 p.m. – Li-Brewery Trivia.

March 21 – 11 a.m. – Gentle Yoga.

March 22 – 10:30 a.m. – Stay and Play: Obstacle Course.

March 22 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Friday, March 15

Mayor Eugene Fuzy and Deputy Mayor Aneka Miller are hosting an informal mayor/citizen meeting from 7-9 p.m. at the Senior Community Center, 3 Municipal Drive.

Wednesday, March 20

Join us for our Heritage Lecture Series featuring Ted Settle’s presentation on the Delaware and Raritan Canal: A Central New Jersey Gem at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Discover the challenges faced by its designers and builders as we journey from Bordentown to New Brunswick along the canal, exploring its intricate network of locks, bridges, and tender houses. Delve into the engineering marvels that made the canal operational, including managing water levels and navigating natural obstacles. Experience the canal’s rich ecosystem, encountering wildlife and vibrant wildflowers along the way. Don’t miss this captivating exploration of a historic treasure in our region. This talk, one in a series, is open to the public and free of charge, is sponsored by the Delaware River Greenway Partnership (DRGP) about different aspects of the cultural, recreational, and natural heritage of the Delaware River.

Saturday, March 23

The Bordentown Township Environmental Commission is looking for volunteers for a clean-up at Northern Community Park at 10 a.m. The clean up is intended to help keep the park pristine before the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 30.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

March 16 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Tai Chi.

March 16 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – New Jersey Makers Day.

March 18 – 6:30 p.m. – Native Plant Gardening 101.

March 19 – Toddler Craft Tuesday: Bottle Print Flowers.

March 19 – 3-5 p.m. – Dog Man Day Supa Epic Event!

March 19 – 6:30 p.m. – Spinning Yarns.

March 20 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

March 20 – 1:30 p.m. – Afternoon Book Discussion.

March 21 – Thursday Crafternoon: Clothespin Dragonflys!

March 22 – 3:30 p.m. – Pawns Pathways at CPL Chess Club.

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

Cranbury School Honors National Youth Art Month at the Gourgaud Gallery. The month of March celebrates National Youth Art. Cranbury School will be celebrating youth art at the Gourgaud Gallery at Town Hall in Cranbury.

The show runs through March 21.

Stacey Crannage, art teacher at the Cranbury School, has chosen art pieces from grades kindergarten through 8th grade to be showcased.

Criteria for the displayed pieces to be chosen were technique, originality, and the student’s personality shining through. Student artwork will include paintings, drawings, and clay sculptures, amongst others.

Cranbury Arts Council projects include, sponsoring community talent in sold-out performances of original musicals, promoting 12 unique art shows at the Gourgaud Art Gallery annually, awarding the Arts Council’s annual Excellence in the Arts Award to a deserving high school student and two annual Art awards to Cranbury 8th grade students in both music and fine arts, creating and providing funding for the annual 8th grade Mandala Wall in Cranbury School, and running numerous workshops and the Art and Technology Summer camp.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

The Cranbury Arts Council is hosting Beginner Watercolor Painting Classes at the Gourgaud Gallery – four classes through Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Join Garden State Society artist, Margaret Simpson who will instruct a fun introductory course on various techniques used in watercolor painting.

Space limited to eight participants. For more information visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org

East Windsor/Hightstown

The Hightstown High School (HHS) Class of 1984 is seeking class members, as well as other HHS attendees that are friends and siblings of the Class of 1984 to join them as they celebrate their 40th reunion. It will take place on Sept. 28th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton. For more information contact: Debralini@optonline.net, Mindyrobyn@aol.com or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/Classof1984HHS

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

March 15 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station: Make and Instrument.

March 15 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Concert with Mr. Jim Gaven.

March 15 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie: “Midnight Run” (1998).

March 16 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Family Fun Time.

March 16 – 2:30-3 p.m. – St. Patrick’s Day Slime.

March 17 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie: “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (2000).

March 18 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Messy Monday.

March 18 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Play Scrabble.

March 18 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 18 – 5-5:45 p.m. – School-age STEAM: Women in STEM.

March 18 – 7-8 p.m. – Free Play with mTiny Robots.

March 18 – 7-8 p.m. – Teen Safe Driving Workshop.

March 19 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 19 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – ESL Conversation.

March 19 – 4:30-5 p.m. – Spring Bingo.

March 19 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A Few Kind Words.

March 19 – 7-8 p.m. – Personal Finance Series: Building Wealth.

March 20 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Discovery Time.

March 20 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Current Events Chat.

March 20 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Chess Club.

March 20 – 5-6 p.m. – Purim Storytime.

March 20 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime.

March 20 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Overlooked Ingenuity.

March 21 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

March 21 – 11-11:45 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

March 21 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knit Corner.

March 21 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Crafternoon: Spring Bunny Rock Painting.

March 21 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Together We Read Discussion.

March 22 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

March 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Dance Party.

March 22 – 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

March 22 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Nonfiction Book Club.

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Drive, East Windsor.

March 18 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 19 – 2-3 p.m. – Adult Craft: Origami Bunny Bookmark.

March 19 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A Few Kind Words.

March 20 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

March 20 – 2-3 p.m. – Drawing for Relaxation.

March 20 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Overlooked Ingenuity.

March 21 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Spice Club: Chive.

March 21 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Together We Read Discussion.

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 115 Franklin, Hightstown.

March 16 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Rescheduled: Paint-a-Canvas for adults.

March 16 – 11 a.m. to noon – Small Steps into S.T.E.M.

March 18 – 10 a.m. – Bilingual (Spanish/English) Bingo for Preschoolers.

March 18 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 18 – 6 p.m. – Grades 1-8 Tutoring.

March 19 – 5-8:15 p.m. – Learning English.

March 19 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A Few Kind Words.

March 20 – 10 a.m. – Wiggle, Giggle, Read.

March 20 – 4-5 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

March 20 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Overlooked Ingenuity.

March 21 – 10 a.m. – Shape A Story: Play-Doh Story time.

March 21 – noon to 12:45 p.m. – Guided Meditation.

March 21 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Together We Read Discussion.

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

March 16 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday Stations.

March 18 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

March 18 – 4-5 p.m. – Monday Munchies.

March 19 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime.

March 19 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 19 – 2-3 p.m. – Adult Crafternoon – DIY Bath Salts and Sugar Scrub.

March 19 – 4-5 p.m. – Teen Volunteer Session.

March 20 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Science Stories.

March 20 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

March 20 – 4-4:45 p.m. – Nature Crafts.

March 20 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Retirement Education Seminar.

March 21 – 4-4:45 p.m. – T(w)een Crafternoon.

March 21 – 5:30-7:30 pm. – Family Fun Night – Spring Into Reading.

March 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Rhythm and Rhyme Time.

March 22 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

Saturday, March 23

YEEHAW! C’mon out and get your COUNTRY ON from 7-11 p.m. at the Manville-Hillsborough Elks, 1500 Brooks Blvd. Project Graduation invites you to a special event to help raise funds for the Hillsborough High School Class of 2024!

Saturday, April 27

South Branch Reformed Church will hold a Roast Beef Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m., 879 River Road, Hillsborough. Dinner will be served at the church and can be taken out.

Hopewell Valley

Saturday, March 16

The 2nd annual Hopewell Valley 5K will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 16. The theme for this year’s event is the “Lucky Bulldog Dash.” This year’s race will kick off at the Hopewell Valley Central high school and run down Dublin Road and back for an Irish adventure to find the ultimate Pot O’ Gold. Winners in age group categories will walk away with a chocolate prize. Prizes will also be awarded for the best team and individual St. Patrick’s theme costumes. There will also be a special prize for anyone who can catch the Leprechaun.

This is a great course to kick off your running season or just to get outside with the community and beat those winter blues – maybe do a little Irish jig along the way. To register go to: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/83118/hopewell-valley-5k

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

March 16 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Workhorse Rides – Log Bird Feeder

March 23 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Sawmilling & Orchard Care – Pine Needle Sachet

March 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Henhouse Visits – Natural Dye Egg Coloring

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

March 15 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

March 18 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 18 – 1-1:45 p.m. – Homeschool Teens: Discover America.

March 18 – 3-4 p.m. – Pride Club Meetup.

March 18 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 18 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Egg Suncatcher.

March 18 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Chess Club.

March 19 – 10-11 a.m. – Cribbage and Coffee.

March 19 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

March 19 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Egg Suncatcher.

March 19 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A Few Kind Words.

March 20 – 10-11 a.m. – Adult Craft: Garden Fairy House.

March 20 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

March 20 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Storytime.

March 20 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Overlooked Ingenuity.

March 21 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 21 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Lego Club.

March 21 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Together We Read Discussion.

March 22 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

March 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

March 22 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

March 22 – 2 p.m. – Film Screening: “Henry’s Crime” (2010).

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

March 16 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Family-Friendly Art Workshop: Discovering Your Magic.

March 20 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Family Storytime.

March 20 – 7-8 p.m. – Circe’s Loom: Hands-on Weaving Presentation.

Gallery 14

Through April 30 – Exhibition of Works by Joy Kreves and Photographers of Gallery 14 at Hopewell Valley Arts Council, Galleries at the Global Science Institute, 10 Route 31, North Pennington.

Kreves’ works, called FIERCE CARYATIDS, are a series of photographic banners of women holding her Distressed Forest sculptures. The series is Kreves’ reaction to the current state of the environment and the effects of our addiction to plastics on the earth. These photographic works celebrate the resilience of humans and our earth while drawing attention to the damage we are doing.

Saturday, May 11

The inaugural Hopewell Township and Culture Connections Cultural Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woolsey Park.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Lawrence Township

Saturday, March 16

Local students will join residents of The Meadows at Lawrence – and the Easter Bunny, too – for an afternoon of fun and Easter egg stuffing in preparation for the upcoming Community Easter Egg Hunt at the 40-acre Lawrence healthcare campus.

Free and open to the public, the Community Easter Egg Hunt – set for Saturday, March 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m. – is being held in partnership with Lawrenceville Main Street. The Lawrence healthcare campus is located at 1 Bishops Drive in Lawrence Township.

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

March 15 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movers and Shakers.

March 15 – 3-4 p.m. – Drum Circle.

March 16 – 10-11 a.m. – NJ Makers Day: Wildlife Houses.

March 16 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Drop-in Craft: Binary Code Bracelet.

March 16 – 2-3 p.m. – NJ Makers Day: Upcycled Birdfeeders.

March 16 – 2-3 p.m. – Salem Witch Trials of 1692.

March 17 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Rainbow Twirlers.

March 18 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

March 18 – 11 a.m. – Little Artists.

March 18 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Excel: Charts and Graphs.

March 18 – 4 p.m. – Round Singing.

March 18 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 18 – 6-7 p.m. – Slime Time.

March 19 – 10 a.m. – Baby Time.

March 19 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Quiet Storytime.

March 19 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Slime Time.

March 19 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A Few Kind Words.

March 20 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

March 20 – 2:30-4 p.m. – Poetry Writing Workshop.

March 20 – 5-8 p.m. – Film Screening: “Oppenheimer” (2023).

March 20 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Word: Pictures, Tables and Text Boxes.

March 20 – 6:30 p.m. – Kindness Rock Painting.

March 20 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Overlooked Ingenutiy.

March 21 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

March 21 – 10-11 a.m. – Mouse Basics.

March 21 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Cook Talks: Zapping Mug Cakes!

March 21 – 1-5 p.m. – Upcycle Challenge: Buildings and Cities.

March 21 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Resume and Cover Letters (In-person and virtual).

March 21 – 6-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

March 21 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Together We Read Discussion.

March 21 – 7-8 p.m. – Brain Injury Prevention Workshop.

March 22 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Playdough Playdate.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back on the center’s Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

March 16 – 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Inaugural Lawrence Township Aldo Leopold Conference at the Lawrenceville School, 2500 Main St.

March 23 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Walk through “The Big Woods,” 312 Eggerts Crossing Road.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

March 15 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler/Preschool Storytime.

March 18 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

March 18 – 5:15 -6 p.m. – Truth Seekers Society – Medieval Times.

March 20 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Montgomery Writer’s Circle.

March 20 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Family Storytime.

March 21 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

March 21 – 6-7 p.m. – Remembering the Ladies.

March 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Tidepool Toddlers.

Princeton

Princeton Theater

Princeton’s proud theater tradition will be on display. Princeton High School presents “Beauty and the Beast” through March 16.

Beauty and the Beast performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 15-16. There will also be a 2 p.m. performance March 16.

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

March 16 – Jeremy Dutcher Brings Best Of 2023 Album Motewolonuwok To McCarter Theatre Center.

Pride Party on March 21 – All are welcome at our celebratory pre performance “Dreamgirls” Pride Party in the West Lobby of the Matthews Theatre featuring delicious passed appetizers from Under the Moon Cafe, specialty cocktails (your first drink is on us!), and drag performances inspired by the OG Dreamgirl, Diana Ross.

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Mother’s Day plant sale is open. Onsite pick up is Mother’s Day weekend.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

March 15 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Dealing with the Impact of Job Loss.

March 15 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group

March 16 – 10 a.m. to noon – Movie at the Princeton Garden Theatre: “Wolfwalkers.”

March 16 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Princeton Zine Fest 2024 – A New Jersey Makers Day event.

March 16 – 10-11 a.m. – Panel: Zine Culture and Collections.

March 16 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Workshop: Make and Print a Zine.

March 16 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

March 16 – 11 a.m. to noon – Zines and Graphic Novels: Pushing Possibilities of the Form.

March 16 – 1-1:30 p.m. – Kids: Japanese Storytime.

March 16 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Youth: Drop-In Chess Sessions.

March 17 – 1-1:45 p.m. – Let’s Make Music: Make a Shaker – New Jersey Makers Day 2024.

March 17 – 2-3 p.m. – Let’s Make Music: Music Play Patrol – New Jersey Makers Day 2024.

March 17 – 3-3:30 p.m. – Kids: German Storytime.

March 17 – 3-4 – p.m. – Let’s Make Music: Instrument Creation Stations – NJ Makers Day 2024.

March 18 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – AARP Tax Assistance by Appointment.

March 18 – 10 a.m. to noon – Workshop: Writers Room.

March 18 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Dinosaur Discovery.

March 18 – 3-6 p.m. – Kids and Teens: Homework Help.

March 18 – 6-7 p.m. – Teens: Why Architecture?

March 18 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – SCORE Seminar: Service Based Franchises.

March 18 – 7-8:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 19 – 10-11 a.m. – Tech: Getting Started with Google Drive.

March 19 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 19 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

March 19 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Dinosaur Discovery.

March 19 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

March 19 – 4-6 p.m. – Kids and Teens: Homework Help.

March 19 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Middle Grade Writers Circle.

March 19 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Cahterine Project Book Group.

March 19 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Workshop: Writers Room Online.

March 19 – 7-9 p.m. – Songwriters Circle and Open Mic.

March 20 – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Meet the Human Services Department.

March 20 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

March 20 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

March 20 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

March 20 – 3-6 p.m. – Kids and Teens: Homework Help.

March 20 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 20 – 4-4:45 p.m. – Create a Superhero Avatar.

March 20 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Princeton Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting.

March 20 – 6-8 p.m. – Workshop: Bullet Journal Club.

March 20 – 6-7 p.m. – Author: Rachel Cohen in Conversation with Jill Dolan.

March 20 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Historical Fiction Book Group.

March 21 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

March 21 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 21 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

March 21 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

March 21 – 3-6 p.m. – Kids and Teens: Homework Help.

March 21 – 4-5:30 p.m. – Neurodivergent Crafts and Games.

March 21 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Author: Kara Alaimo in Conversation with Jane Carr.

March 22 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Visualizing Yourself into Your Next Job.

March 22 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 22 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Parent and Baby Support Group.

March 22 – 4-6 p.m. – Film: “The Color Purple.”

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

March 18-29 – “I Hear Machines Underwater” exhibition. Opening reception at 6 p.m., March 21. Hagan Gallery open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 185 Nassau St.

March 22-23 – “Performing the Peace” film screening and performance. Screening is at 5 p.m., March 22 an performance is 2 p.m., March 23 at Drapkin Studio.

March 26 – 7:30 p.m. – Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing presents a Reading by Khaled Mattawa and Hiroko Oyamada with Translator David Boyd at Drapkin Studio at Lewis Arts Complex.

Center for Modern Aging Princeton

Center for Modern Aging Princeton is located at 101 Poor Farm Road, Building B. For more information contact (609) 751-9699 ext. 105. Programs include in-person, hybrid, or virtual.

Princeton University Library

Princeton University Library (PUL) to present “Ulises Carrión: Bookworks and Beyond,” the spring exhibition in the Ellen and Leonard Milberg Gallery at Firestone Library. Curated by Sal Hamerman, Metadata Librarian for Special Collections at PUL, and Javier Rivero Ramos, a recent Ph.D graduate from the Department of Art & Archaeology, who is now assistant curator at Art Bridges Foundation in Arkansas. The exhibition runs through June 13.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guided tours are available to the public.

Friday, March 15

In celebration of D&R Greenway Land Trust’s work to preserve the green in our local communities – back by popular demand – Voices Chorale NJ is bringing Irish music and dancing to a benefit for both organizations just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 15, from 6-9 p.m. at D&R Greenway’s Johnson Education Center, One Preservation Place, Princeton. Space is limited. To reserve your seat, visit https://www.drgreenway.org; or https://www.voiceschoralenj.org or call (609) 924-4646.

Saturday, March 16

On Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m., Princeton U Concerts welcomes back The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for their annual All in the Family concert at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall on the Princeton University campus.

Sunday, March 17

People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos’ well-loved annual Benefit “Notable Words” has returned to its roots with its upcoming event: “Notable Words/Palabras Notables: An Afternoon of Readings and Conversation with Melissa Coss Aquino Denice Frohman, and Luis Mora-Ballesteros, moderated by Nora Muniz.

This year’s fundraiser, to be held on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. in the Mackay Lounge on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer St., Princeton, features a conversation and Q&A with three exciting Latino authors with vibrant points of view, followed by an equally exciting dessert reception with the authors and moderator. For more information visit www.peopleandstories.org.

Sunday, March 24

On Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall on the Princeton University campus, performance faculty and supremely talented undergraduate students from the Department of Music comprising the Richardson Chamber Players will present “A French Afternoon.”

Thursday, March 21

Meeting of the 55-Plus Club of Princeton will be held Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Edwin H. Stern will speak on “Judicial Ethics.” The meeting will be at the Jewish Center of Princeton, 435 Nassau Street, and online via Zoom. Meetings are free of charge with a $5 suggested donation. To join online and for payment information, go to https://princetonol.com/groups/55plus/

Sunday, March 31

Princeton Lutheran Church of the Messiah is holding a free Easter Egg Hunt at 9:15 a.m. on Easter Sunday. All are welcome. There will be breakfast treats, different crafts to try, hats to decorate, gift baskets for the children and an Easter Egg Hunt, 407 Nassau St., corner of Cedar Lane.

Sunday, April 21

Reflections of Cuba featuring Isabella Lamadriz and Pablo Zinger at 1 p.m. at St. David the King, 1 New Village Road, Princeton Junction. An afternoon of Cuban music featuring the greatest Cuban Composers of the 19th and 20th century. Free and open to the public, all proceeds support the Cuban Art Song Project

West Windsor

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change | March 15-24

Trolls Movie Sing-Along | March 23

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.

March 15 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Tim Hoh’s Music for Kids.

March 15 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

March 16 – 10 a.m. to noon – Pi Day Math Festival.

March 16 – 1-3:30 p.m. – Spring Teen Film Workshop.

March 18 – 10:30-11 a.m. Baby storytime.

March 18 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 18 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Messy Club.

March 19 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sunshine Storytime with Prarthana Gururaj.

March 19 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Crochet Club.

March 19 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A Few Kind Words.

March 20 – 10 a.m. to noon – Wednesday Morning Bookies.

March 20 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Read to the Leap Eggs.

March 20 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Playdate Pals.

March 20 – 2-4:15 p.m. – Wednesday Film Festival – “Rush” (2013).

March 20 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Art Explorers.

March 20 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Overlooked Ingenuity.

March 20 – 6:30-7:45 p.m. – Smoothies and Book Tasting.

March 20 – 7-8 p.m. – Spring Teen Film Workshop.

March 21 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers I.

March 21 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers II.

March 21 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Let’s Play Chess.

March 21 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Paint with Bob Ross: Sunset Aglow.

March 21 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Rule of Three Reading Group: “Travel.”

March 21 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Together We Read Discussion.

March 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sing Along with Sarah

March 22 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

