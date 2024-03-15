Joan Druckman, 83, of Princeton Junction, New Jersey, passed away peacefully with her husband Richard of 62 years at her side on Monday, March 11, 2024. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, a second mother to many, a two-time cancer survivor, a math tutor, a baker and an artist.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, Sumner and Natalie Moskovitz. She is survived by her husband Richard Druckman, her sons Mike Druckman (Andrea Druckman), Greg Druckman (Robin Druckman), and Steve Druckman (Vanessa Druckman), and grandchildren Nate (Hannah), Hilary (Gene), Sarah, Shayna, Bella, Jack, Juju, and Sophie. Joan is also survived by her brother Richard Moskovitz, his wife Nancy, and their children Adam, Cara, and Dustin Moskovitz.

Joan was born on September 10, 1940 to Sumner Moskovitz and Natalie Moskovitz in Brookline, MA. After Joan graduated from Brookline High School in 1958, she went on to study math at Simmons College.

After graduating with a degree in math in 1962, she started her first job as a math teacher at Port Chester High School. With her kindness and empathy, she had a gift for making the most complex math concepts simple. She retired from teaching to start a family, and later became a beloved math tutor to hundreds of children in New Jersey. She wasn’t just a tutor, but more of a second mom. She also taught homebound students and hosted numerous foreign exchange students. During COVID, she embraced technology to continue teaching math to remain connected to her students and taught right up until the day before she got sick.

In 1959, Joan met Richard on a blind date in Boston. On August 12, 1962 Joan and Richard were married in Brookline and then relocated to New Rochelle, NY where Joan gave birth to their three sons, Mike, Greg and Steve. In 1971, the whole family moved to a warm and welcoming house in Princeton Junction where they lived for over 50 years.

Joan and Richard had a lifelong love affair filled with long walks and bike rides. They were so grateful about finding each other that they created a relationship guide based on five questions which led not only their sons and grandchildren, but many other young people, to find their own life partners.

Joan was a generous and talented baker. She kept a record of the favorite cookies of all the people in her life and sent out birthday packages with each person’s favorite. Richard’s top choice was her crunchy chocolate chip cookie, which she was renowned for around the world. Her children and grandkids eagerly awaited her round challah shipments every Rosh Hashanah.

Joan was a talented painter who treasured her weekly art class. Every year, she designed and illustrated a family calendar that she customized with personal dates and sent to friends and family far and wide. She illustrated a children’s book written by her son Mike Druckman called Memory Emory. She painted pumpkins every Halloween and sent one to each grandchild, always taking care to capture their hobbies and interests in her creations.

Gardening gave Joan great joy. She tended her tomato garden with love and made delicious jam from the fruit of her fig tree. She also loved to go strawberry picking to make batches of strawberry jam that she sent along with some fresh cookies to family members around the country.

We welcomed those who knew and loved her to celebrate her amazing life.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 14 at 11:00 am at Congregation Beth Chaim, 329 Village Rd. E, Princeton Junction, NJ. Burial followed at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Druckman Garden Fund at Congregation Beth Chaim or to the Joan Druckman Math Scholarship awarded to outstanding achievers in Math at the West Windsor Plainsboro High School South.

Funeral arrangements are by Orland’s Ewing Memorial Chapel.