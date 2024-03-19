Federal funds will upgrade and modernize equipment at three separate locations within the Bordentown City for Blacks Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and provide technology upgrades for the Lawrence Township Senior Center that will increase socialization and community gathering.

The funds totaling $1,803,000 for the wastewater project and $200,000 for senior center are two of 14 projects that Congressman Andy Kim (D-3) secured funding for in the state’s third district, according to Kim through a press release.

- Advertisement -

The congressman voted to bring $11,547,244 in federal dollars to the district through important Community Project Funding in the Fiscal Year 2024 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

“From upgrading firehouses and police departments to delivering clean water and improving community and senior centers, I’m proud to be one step closer to delivering more than $11 million to help improve the day-to-day lives of people and communities across Burlington, Mercer, and Monmouth counties,” Kim said.

“This money will go to projects that people need and will provide better childcare and community services, safe travel, and reliably clean drinking water to families and businesses across New Jersey’s third district. I’m proud to have advanced this critical funding and look forward to seeing these projects move forward.”

The other projects include: