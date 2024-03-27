‘A true trailblazer of New Jersey’

The day finally came for Bordentown City to officially rename the Bordentown Post Office in honor of American icon Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross.

Bordentown Historical Society’s co-president Bonnie Goldman was in period dress as the icon to welcome everyone on March 24 in front of the post office at 14 Walnut St.

- Advertisement -

Members of the Bordentown Historical Society were joined by Congressman Andy Kim, who introduced and passed the bill to rename the post office ahead of Barton’s 200th birthday year, Bordentown Deputy Mayor Joe Myers, and Rosie Taravella, CEO of American Red Cross New Jersey.

Photo Courtesy of the Bordentown Historical Society

In addition, students from the Bordentown School District, including Clara Barton Elementary School, and United States Postal Service representatives were on hand.

The Red Cross also had a mobile unit serving hot beverages and snacks.

Photo Courtesy of the American Red Cross New Jersey

Kim had introduced the bill in 2019 and it was co-sponsored by every member of New Jersey’s bipartisan delegation and ultimately passed in 2021.

“Clara Barton’s leadership has left a lasting legacy in Bordentown, New Jersey, and throughout our country,” Kim had said when the bill passed. “I’m proud that the Bordentown Post Office will be a small piece of that great legacy and a reminder of the impact on the lives of millions thanks to her work.”

Courtesy of the Bordentown Historical Society Clara Barton

In addition to her leadership role in founding the American Red Cross, Barton also helped found the first free school in New Jersey, located in Bordentown. Barton’s efforts helped increase the number of children in school from six when the school was first established, to over 600 by the next year. The Clara Barton Schoolhouse in Bordentown stands today as an honored historical landmark preserved by the Bordentown Historical Society.

“After years of hard work, it was fantastic to be able to come together in Bordentown and celebrate the official renaming of the Bordentown Post Office and honor Clara Barton, a true trailblazer for New Jersey and our country,” Kim said. “In the mission of the Red Cross and in the words of students who spoke so thoughtfully yesterday about how she inspires them, her legacy clearly continues to leave a powerful impact generation after generation.

“It is fitting that her accomplishments in public education, health, and her entire legacy be honored in this way. I am proud to have been able to help secure this dedication, bring people together to honor her work, and am continuously grateful to Bordentown leaders and the Bordentown Historical Society for their partnership and service to uplift such valuable local history.”