Woolsey Park Bandshell to open in May with inaugural Cultural Festival

When May arrives so too will the long-awaited grand opening of Hopewell Township’s Woolsey Park Bandshell.

The grand opening of the new township bandshell is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Woolsey Park on May 11 followed by a Mayor’s Awards ceremony for first responders and the inaugural Cultural Festival.

- Advertisement -

The township is encouraging residents and visitors to attend the grand opening of the bandshell and stay for the mayor’s awards and Cultural Festival, which will run until 2 p.m.

Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning, Deputy Mayor Uma Purandare, and members of the Township Committee will be welcoming elected officials and other dignitaries who helped bring the new Woolsey Park Bandshell to the township to help cut the ribbon.

Hopewell Township will honor first responders for their work and dedication to the community as well as dedicate the bandshell to them.

The Hopewell Township and Culture Connections inaugural Cultural Festival will celebrate Hopewell Valley’s diversity of cultures with performances, food, community resources, and more.

Interested vendors are asked to reach out to jkarpiscak@hopewelltwp.org for those who would like to showcase their culture contact sushmasiyal@gmail.com.