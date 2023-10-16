Mary J. Kramarenko, 92

Mary J. Kramarenko Age 92, of North Canton, formerly of East Windsor, NJ, passed away Sat., Oct 7, 2023. She was born in Indiana, PA, a daughter of the late Demetrius and Nadia (Maniosky) Sherotsky, and had been a long-time resident of East Windsor, NJ.

Mary was a graduate of Indiana High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and received a Master of Fine Arts from Ohio State University. She retired from the New York City School system after 35 years as an Art Teacher. Following her retirement she became a well-known local artist in Princeton, NJ. Mary was a member of St. Andrew Ukrainian

Orthodox Memorial Church in South Bound Brook NJ and was a member and Past President of the Hightstown Women’s Club.

Preceded in death by her husband, Peter Kramarenko, her sister, Olga Malcolm, and her brother, George Sherotsky. Survived by three nephews and their families, Douglas Malcolm, Stephen Malcolm, and Stephen Sherotsky. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Service information will appear in this newspaper and the funeral home website.

The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton, OH is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s name may be made to:

St. Andrew Ukrainian

Orthodox Memorial Church,

280 Main St.

South Bound Brook, NJ 08880.

