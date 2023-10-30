Virginia Glaser Dingwall, 93

Virginia Glaser Dingwall, aged 93, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Grace Barker Health, Warren, RI, while surrounded by family. She had been a resident of Bay Spring Village, Barrington, RI since early 2021. She was the wife of the late Andrew G.F. Dingwall and former wife of the late A. Ross Meeker Jr.

Born in East Orange, NJ, Virginia was the eldest of two daughters of the late Frederic and Wilhelmina (Treutle) Glaser. Virginia and her sister Constance were raised in West Orange, NJ, not far from the rest of the extended Glaser family. Her many aunts, uncles and cousins were a lifelong source of pride

and enjoyment. Among her favorite memories were epic summer road trips that she and her sister and cousins took as schoolgirls with their Aunt Loretta. After graduating from West Orange High School, Virginia went on to earn a BA in History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Class of 1951. She then taught school for several years before marrying Ross and raising a family in Short Hills, NJ.

In addition to raising three children, Virginia volunteered her time, most notably serving on the board of trustees of the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary in Short Hills. In 1986 she married Andrew Dingwall and moved to Princeton, NJ. Virginia and Andy made the most of their years together, travelling abroad often for Andy’s work at Sarnoff Labs and spending time

at their Northwest Jersey lake cabin. After Andy’s passing in 2003, Virginia stayed on in Princeton and was sustained by her Nassau Club friends and many fellow bridge players. She was known for her intelligence, sharp wit, and great knowledge of a wide variety of subjects.

Virginia is survived by her children: Carol Meeker and her husband Jan Reitsma of Warren, RI, A. Ross Meeker III and his wife Jackie of Gaborone, Botswana, and Gregory Meeker and his wife Susan of Loveland, CO; grandchildren: Hannah Sims, Laura Meeker, Samuel Reitsma, Sofia Reitsma, and Clayton Meeker; and four great grandchildren. Her sister, Constance McMullen, passed away in 2001.

Private arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, 615 Main St. Warren, RI 02885.

