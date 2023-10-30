Martha S. Jany, 74, of West Windsor, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2023, at home with her loving family by her side.

Born in Princeton, NJ, Martha was a life-long resident of the area. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1967 and went on to be an accounting clerk at Opinion Research for over forty years. In her spare time, Marty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Together, they enjoyed snowmobiling and skiing; as well as, cruising and fishing on their boat on the Manasquan River, and taking

trips to New England and the Chesapeake Bay. Martha also enjoyed the numerous trips she took with the NJ Farm Bureau and fellow members to the AFBF Conventions. She had so many fond memories of growing up on her family’s potato farm and Martha continued to help with

the current grain farm. As her boys were growing up, Martha also volunteered with the Boy Scout Troop 40.

Predeceased by her parents, Raymond G. and Anna Simonson; she is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Steven Jany; her sons and their wives, Rodger and Samantha Jany and Timothy and Sarah Jany; her grandchildren, Brayden, Sawyer, Kase, Joseph, and Jacqueline; her sister, Carol; her brother, Gordon (Ray); her many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Trixie.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 30, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Dutch Neck, 154 S. Mill Rd., West Windsor, NJ.

Funeral Services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Dutch Neck.

Interment will follow at the First Presbyterian Church of Dutch Neck Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Martha’s memory to the American Cancer Society by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the A.S. Cole Son & Co., 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.

