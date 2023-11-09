Marek T. Kępka, 68

Marek T. Kępka, of East Windsor, New Jersey, passed away on November 1st 2023 at 11:58 pm at the age of 68. He won his battle with cancer, however, 147 days post successful engraftment he succumbed to complications of recovery. He was surrounded by family.

He was born on September 8th 1955 in Warszawa, Poland to Tadeusz Kępka and Daniela Świerczewska. Marek was an avid sailer and spent his summers in Poland sailing with his family and friends since childhood. He was full of adventure and curiosity and always enjoyed visiting something local, unexpected, and less known—a passion for life which he undoubtedly inherited from his father. He was fortunate to have seen much of the world, and yet, he was happiest with a cold beer and good company after a day on the water.

He dedicated his adult life to family and work. His love of family was expressed through shared adventures, laughs and meals. He was a man of action, not words. His charm, however, certainly came in the form of both. The last 29 years of his career were spent with Bristol Myers Squibb, most recently as Senior Director IT. He had a sharp mind, a gift for finding solutions to complex puzzles, was proud of his work, and had a remarkable relationship with his team.

In addition to his parents, Marek was predeceased by his daughter, Agnieszka. He is survived by sister Ela and leaves behind his wife Margaret, daughter Marta, granddaughter Jewell, and his son-in-law Ian. He will also be greatly missed by his extended family and friends in both Poland and the States, alike.

A visitation with the family will be held Saturday, November 11th from 10 am – 12 pm at Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S Main St, Allentown. Inurnment will follow in East Windsor Cemetery.