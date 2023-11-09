Marlene Feder, 78, of Columbus, New Jersey, passed away on November 3, 2023, in the Penn Medicine University Medical Center of Princeton. Born on November 22, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Allan and Anna (née Fishman) Srebrenick. A 1962 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, Marlene also took courses at various colleges. Prior to retirement, Marlene owned the Teddy Bear Disco in East Windsor, RhonScott Cutting in New York City and was part owner of Antiques and Collectibles at Columbus Mall LLC in Columbus, New Jersey.

Upon moving to East Windsor, New Jersey in 1973, Marlene was active in the P.L. Drew Elementary School PTA, was East Windsor Regional School District School Board President and board member for many years. She was also very active in the Hightstown High School Parents Association.

Besides her late parents, Marlene was predeceased by her late husband, Marcus L. Feder of 49 years in 2012; and her late brother, Murray Srebrenick of Florida. She is survived by her current spouse, Dr. S. C. Harkness; her daughter, Rhonda Feder and her husband, Gregory Capps, of Elkins Park, Pennsylvania; her son, Scott Feder and his wife, Jennifer, of Lawrence Township; and five grandchildren – Harry and Coby Capps of Elkins Park, Anya Capps of Brooklyn, Samantha Feder of Boston, Alexa Feder of Lawrence Township; and nephew and nieces, Steven Srebrenick of West Palm Beach, Robbin Seidel of Hillsborough, and Belle Vivienne of Hazlet.

Marlene was a devoted spouse, mother, grandmother and friend. While shopping for antiques, jewelry and clothing brought her joy, anyone who ever visited knew that what brought her the most happiness was giving away the treasures she bought. No one left her home without a gift sweater, piece of jewelry or an appliance that she somehow accumulated three of. Marlene could light up a room with her sense of humor, stories, and tales. Known by everyone as “Bubbe,” she adored her children and grandchildren and enjoyed keeping them company on the phone while they traveled to various destinations. Trips to Broadway was one of her favorite activities. Unfortunately, she suffered over the years from a list of health issues but considered her many visits to doctors as part of her social calendar. Marlene will be missed greatly by her family and friends and by all who knew her.

Burial services were held on Monday at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, New Jersey under the direction of MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, East Brunswick.

In Marlene’s honor, donations may be made to Save the Children at https://suport.savethechildren.org.