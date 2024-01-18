NJEDA boosts plans for Central Jersey AI innovation hub

As an artificial intelligence (AI) hub in the Central Jersey region continues to develop, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) plans to provide $250,000 in planning funds.

The NJEDA announced this month that the planning funds from the state agency’s Strategic Innovation Center initiative will be used for the initial development of the regional AI hub, which is a partnership between the state and Princeton University.

- Advertisement -

“The AI hub announced in December by Gov. [Phil] Murphy and President [Christopher] Eisgruber will build on New Jersey’s legacy in innovation and continue to drive the state’s leadership in the rapidly-growing AI industry,” said NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan.

“Showcasing New Jersey’s bustling innovation community, talent pool, and robust resources will help AI companies recognize the state’s value proposition for growing innovative companies of the future.”

In December 2023, New Jersey and Princeton University announced a partnership to create and develop an artificial intelligence hub in the Central Jersey for the advancement and exploration of AI.

“That hub will bring together AI researchers, industry leaders, startup companies and other collaborators to foster AI innovation in central New Jersey,” Eisgruber said at the December press conference.

“It will enable leading experts to come together to focus on the development and innovation of AI techniques, applications and hardware as well as the societal implications of AI such as policy, education, and workforce development.”

The new regional hub would not only include companies, industry leaders and startups, but other New Jersey education institutions such as Rutgers University and community colleges to further drive collaboration and research.

Princeton and the state will host an inaugural convening on AI at Princeton University on April 11.

The conference is set to bring leaders from academia, industry and government, who will discuss the most pressing AI issues being faced today.

“… [The conference] would provide another landmark as we move along,” Eisgruber said. “What this enables us to do with this announcement today is to move even more seriously into the planning phases and build on what we are already doing.”