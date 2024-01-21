Out of dozens of essay submissions from local students, six talented students recently won the “Inspirational Women” essay contest sponsored by the Somerset County Commission on the Status of Women (SCCSW). The winning essays were selected for originality of content, the organization of argument, and adherence to grade-appropriate writing standards. The winners received citations at the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners meeting in December.

“Women have always contributed to our society in critical ways, and we want our young people to see how important it is to recognize and celebrate women’s achievements,” said Somerset County Commissioner Deputy Director Sara Sooy, liaison to SCCSW. “The essay contest encouraged students to consider the impact that women outside their immediate families have on our history and society.”

“We wanted to provide an activity that would engage students intellectually,” said Karen Thomas, chair of the SCCSW. “We were thrilled to have so many high-quality submissions, which exceeded our expectations.”

The six winners came from five different schools, in Bernards Township, Bernardsville, Franklin, Montgomery, and Watchung Hills, which had two winners. One student was chosen as winner from each grade, 7 through 12.

Among the people named as “inspirational winners” were First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Red Cross Founder Clara Barton, Women’s Right’s activist Alice Paul, New Jersey Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, and local nonprofit leader, Megan McDowell of Bernardsville.

Molly Hunziker – 7th Grade, Bernardsville Middle School, Bernardsville, honored Founder of Heartworks, Megan McDowell

“To help people in need of a little love and uplifting moments makes both my community and the world a better place, and I am inspired to follow in her footsteps.”

Aditya Bajaj – 8th Grade, William Annin Middle School, Bernards Township, honored First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

“She has been an advocate for education forever, and we can follow her example by supporting the education of children all around the country, regardless of economic status.”

Maya Omkar – 9th Grade, Watchung Hills Regional High School, Warren, honored

Founder of the American Association of the Red Cross, Clara Barton

“Every year, the American Red Cross reaches over 100 million people, and we have Clara Barton to thank for that.”

Advaith Busa – 10th Grade, Watchung Hills Regional High School, Warren, honored Women’s Rights Activist, Alice Paul

“Alice Paul’s inspirational journey from a small town in New Jersey to the forefront of the suffrage movement showcases the immense impact that one dedicated individual can have on her community, state, and nation.”

Jaimin Shah – 11th Grade, Montgomery High School, Skillman, honored Women’s Rights Activist, Alice Paul

“Throughout the twentieth century, Alice Paul epitomized what it means to be a leader. As a woman, she broke down barriers in education. As a public servant, she worked on all levels of government, always aspiring to extend her hand of freedom and opportunity further.”

Udgita Pamidigantam – 12th Grade, Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School, Franklin Township, honored New Jersey’s U.S. House Representative, Bonnie Watson Coleman

“What I can learn from Bonnie Watson Coleman is that effective leadership requires commitment to the principles you hold dear. She has shown that public service is not just about holding office but about making a real difference in people’s lives.”