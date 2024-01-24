Carole Grace Ann (Auleta) Steller, 89

Carole Grace Ann (Auleta) Steller, age 89, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 15, 2024, at Crosslands Retirement Community in Kennett Square, PA. She was the spouse of the late William A. Steller, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Born in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of Frank Auleta and Florence (Cavalier) Auleta.

Carole graduated from The Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford, Connecticut in 1952. After graduation, she worked as a secretary at American Cyanamid in Stamford, Connecticut where she met Bill. She also worked for several years at the College of New Jersey. Carole and Bill raised their family in Pennington, New Jersey, where she was a lifelong parishioner of St. James Roman Catholic Church.

Carole enjoyed spending time with family, baking, traveling, dancing, sewing, card games, and casino trips. She will be missed for her caring nature, sweet smile, and loving heart.

Carole is survived by her daughter, Lauri Savage (Chuck); her sons, Bill Steller (Linda) and Greg Steller (Kellie); her grandchildren, Drew Savage (Jesslyn), Meg Miller (James), Sean Steller, Kate Steller, Nicholas Steller, and Caroline Steller; and her great-grandchildren, Logan Miller, Laurel Miller, Wyatt Savage, and Elliot Savage. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Joan Bergquist.

A Memorial Gathering to share life stories about Carole will be held at Crosslands Retirement Community, 1660 Street Rd., Kennett Square,

PA 19348 on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2:00pm. Additionally, you are invited to visit with Carole’s family and friends from 9:00am – 10:00am. on Monday, January 22, 2024 at The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 N. Union Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Her funeral service will follow at 10:00a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation https://www. parkinson.org/donate or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) https://www.jdrf.org/.

Arrangements are by Matthew J. Grieco of Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. (484-734-8100) of Kennett Square. To view Carole’s online tribute, and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.griecofunerals.com