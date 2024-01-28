FeaturedHillsborough BeaconHillsborough News

‘Hillsborough embraces the diversity’

By: KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor

Hillsborough Township Mayor Robert Britting proclaimed January as Muslim Heritage Month.

All across the state, municipalities and residents can officially recognize Muslim heritage in January after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a joint resolution from the state Legislature in spring 2023 that established and designated the first month of the year as Muslim Heritage Month in the state.

“Muslim religion is the second largest religious group in the world,” Britting stated as he read the proclamation at a Township Committee meeting on Jan. 23. “With 1.9 billion followers and 3.45 million in the United States including many in this town, Muslim Americans strive to promote peace and mutual understanding between all faiths and identities while upholding the values and principles of Islam.

“The Muslim American Community has made significant contributions to the social, cultural and economic vibrancy of our community adding to Hillsborough’s diversity and prosperity.

“Hillsborough embraces the diversity represented in our communities and seeks to afford all residents the opportunity to better understand, recognize and appreciate the rich history and shared experiences of Muslim Americans,” Britting concluded.

KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
