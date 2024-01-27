East Windsor Township man charged with death of father

A 23-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with second-degree manslaughter for allegedly punching his father and killing him, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Windsor Police Department.

Yu Chavarria and his father, 58-year-old Edgar Chavarria, got into a verbal argument that turned into a physical fight at the elder man’s home on Twin Rivers Drive North Jan. 25, police said.

Police were sent to the home to investigate a report of an unconscious man. When they arrived, they discovered the 58-year-old man lying on the kitchen floor. He was bleeding from the face and head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The son allegedly punched his father in the face several times and then hit him once with his head during the physical fight, according to the investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the East Windsor Police Department.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to detain Chavarria, pending a trial.