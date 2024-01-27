Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Two men charged in connection with string of burglaries across Hopewell Valley

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred across the Hopewell Valley over the past year, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

A 47-year-old Hopewell Township man and a 43-year-old New Hope, Pa., man were arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and possession of burglar tools Jan. 23, police said.

Hopewell Township police and the Mercer County Tactical Response Team carried out arrest and search warrants at a house on Valley Road at 6 a.m. Jan. 23, as part of an extensive investigation into the burglaries, police said.

The Valley Road property was searched by Hopewell Township police detectives for stolen property. Efforts are being made to identify stolen property and to return the items to their owners, police said.

The men were processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
