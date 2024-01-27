Eggerts Crossing Village family left homeless by fire

An Eggerts Crossing Village family was left homeless after their townhouse was damaged by fire Jan. 26, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

A caller reported smoke coming from the townhouse at the development on Johnson Avenue at 1:30 p.m., police said. The occupants were not home when the fire broke out.

The first arriving police officers found flames coming from the second floor of the townhouse.

Firefighters led by Lawrence Township Fire Chief Jack Oakley were able to bring the fire under control by 2:11 p.m. There were no injuries, but the townhouse suffered significant damage.

Firefighters from Hamilton and Ewing townships and the City of Trenton also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lawrence Township Police Department, the Lawrence Township Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Lawrence police Detective Suzanne Girard at (609) 844-7124 or by email at sgirard@lawrencetwp.com.