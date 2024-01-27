Lawrence LedgerLawrence Ledger News

Eggerts Crossing Village family left homeless by fire

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

An Eggerts Crossing Village family was left homeless after their townhouse was damaged by fire Jan. 26, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

A caller reported smoke coming from the townhouse at the development on Johnson Avenue at 1:30 p.m., police said. The occupants were not home when the fire broke out.

- Advertisement -

The first arriving police officers found flames coming from the second floor of the townhouse.

Firefighters led by Lawrence Township Fire Chief Jack Oakley were able to bring the fire under control by 2:11 p.m. There were no injuries, but the townhouse suffered significant damage.

Firefighters from Hamilton and Ewing townships and the City of Trenton also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lawrence Township Police Department, the Lawrence Township Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Lawrence police Detective Suzanne Girard at (609) 844-7124 or by email at sgirard@lawrencetwp.com.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

549FansLike
36FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Bordentown News

‘We hope Gov. Murphy will do more for the Pinelands’

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance (PPA) released its 17th annual State of the Pinelands Report recently, noting a few...
Lawrence Ledger News

‘Pen pals in Pia’ to a Health and Wellness Day become reality

Lawrence Middle School (LMS) eighth-grade students will get a chance to practice their French language skills when they...
Lawrence Ledger News

‘We find ourselves well positioned’

Lawrence Township property owners will not see an increase in the municipal property tax under the proposed $58.1...
Lawrence Ledger News

Fire damages faculty residence on The Lawrenceville School campus

A faculty residence at The Lawrenceville School suffered fire and smoke damage in a fire that was reported...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

‘Hillsborough embraces the diversity’

Hillsborough News
Hillsborough Township Mayor Robert Britting proclaimed January as Muslim...

East Windsor Township man charged with death of father

Windsor News
A 23-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with...

Two men charged in connection with string of burglaries across Hopewell Valley

Hopewell News
Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with...

Popular news

‘The opportunity to be serving as your mayor has been a privilege’

Princeton Packet News
Mayor Mark Freda is seeking a second term as...

A swearing in and a nomination

Cranbury Press News
With the spotlight on the historic election of Mayor...

Hopewell Township taking steps to preserve historic Hart’s Corner Schoolhouse

Hopewell News
Hopewell Township plans to utilize $85,000 from its general...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.