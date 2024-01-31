FeaturedHopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

‘We are deeply saddened’

Rising costs and inability to obtain liquor license contribute to closing of Hopewell Theatre venue

By: ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Hopewell Theater, a venue with deep building history and roots in Hopewell Valley, is closing its doors.

On Jan. 23, Sara Scully, co-founder and executive director of Hopewell Theater, announced in a message to patrons that the theater was closing, which has had a history spanning 144 years.

- Advertisement -

“Rising costs and the inability to obtain a liquor license – a key income source for live venues – have contributed to our decision,” she said.

The theater which is currently located at 5 S. Greenwood Ave. in Hopewell Borough was purchased in 2015 from Julie and Bob Thick by owners Jon Mcconaughy, Liza Moorehouse and Mitchel Skolnick. Hopewell Theater has been run by Scully and Skolnick.

“In 2017, we opened Hopewell Theater after considerable renovation and since that season we have welcomed thousands of patrons at our selectively eclectic lineup of shows from films to live music, supper clubs, theatrical performances, and more,” Scully said.

She noted that even though Hopewell Theater is currently closing, she said “the building’s owners want to assure the community that efforts to try to re-open will be ongoing.”

She thanked people for supporting the theater’s opening, and their patience through the COVID-19 pandemic as the theater had to shut down temporarily just as many businesses had to face the challenges, difficulties, and implement safety measures caused by the pandemic.

“You supported our opening, waited patiently through the pandemic, and returned in even greater numbers post-pandemic,” Scully said. “Through it all, your five-star reviews of our staff and service endured.”

According to the Hopewell Theater website, the history of the theater began from 1880 to 1939 as Columbia Hall, a community center with a lyceum style theater, hosting lectures, performers and films on its second floor.

The Borough Council, community groups and the fire department held their meetings on the first floor.

In the next decade, the Hall was demolished to what would become The Colonial Playhouse. Then from the 1960s to the early 1980s the building was owned by George Gallup and turned into a place to conduct local polling.

Gallup went on to sell the building to the Thicks, who in 2015 sold the building that had been turned into the Off-Broad Street Theater to Mcconaughy, Moorehouse and Skolnick.

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,976FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hopewell News

Hopewell police investigate burglary and attempted burglary at Hopewell Village Square

A burglary at Antimo's Italian Kitchen and an attempted burglary at Michael's Deli at the Hopewell Village Square...
Hopewell News

Hopewell Township Police blotter

A Hopewell Borough resident lost $35,009 after a personal check that was mailed to pay a bill...
Windsor News

‘A prestigious honor’

Congressman Andy Kim (D-3) has recognized the public achievements of Deep Joshi with an official certificate of Congressional...
Hopewell News

Pennington’s full-time administrator search ongoing

Pennington's search process is still ongoing for a permanent borough administrator. Since January 2023, Donato Nieman has...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Lawrence Township man attempted to break into charging Tesla

Princeton Packet News
A Lawrence Township man has been charged with attempted...

West Windsor Township Police blotter

Princeton Packet News
A Philadelphia man was arrested on outstanding warrants from...

Hopewell police investigate burglary and attempted burglary at Hopewell Village Square

Hopewell News
A burglary at Antimo's Italian Kitchen and an attempted...

Popular news

‘Experience the Battle of Princeton’

Princeton Packet News

West Windsor Township Police blotter

Princeton Packet News
A Philadelphia man was arrested on outstanding warrants from...

Eggerts Crossing Village family left homeless by fire

Lawrence Ledger News
An Eggerts Crossing Village family was left homeless after...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.