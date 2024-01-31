Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Pennington’s full-time administrator search ongoing

By: ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Pennington’s search process is still ongoing for a permanent borough administrator.

Since January 2023, Donato Nieman has been serving as the borough administrator on an interim basis. He is the former longtime township administrator for Montgomery Township.

“We have been interviewing candidates, but we have not come to a final determination yet,” Mayor Jim Davy said. “I’m hoping probably within the next month we should have it resolved.”

During the Pennington Council’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 2, the Borough Council unanimously voted in favor of re-appointing Nieman to continue serving as a part-time administrator for the Borough until Pennington’s search for a full-time administrator is concluded and a new administrator is appointed.

According to the resolution appointing Nieman, his work as the interim borough administrator cannot pass 15 hours per week and 780 hours for the year. He is being paid $105 per hour and if he were to continue the position through 2024, he would earn close to $82,000.

The late Eileen Heinzel had served as borough administrator from 2014 to 2022. She had been a longtime councilwoman from 2005 to 2014 before taking the borough administrator role following the resignation of former administrator Tim Matheny.

