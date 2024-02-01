FeaturedHillsborough BeaconHillsborough News

Celebrate Black History Month at Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum

The Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum (SSAAM), central New Jersey’s first dedicated Black History Museum, is hosting two events celebrating Black History Month.

Phillis Wheatley PHOTO COURTESY OF SSAAM

On Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10, the museum will present “Meet Phillis Wheatley,” a live theatrical performance at the historic Mt. Zion AME Church. An audience question and answer will take place after each performance.

Wheatley was a 7-year-old girl when she was kidnapped from West Africa and sold into slavery in Boston. In 1773, while still enslaved, she became the first published African American poet in United States history. Although not as well known today as African American leaders such as Harriet Tubman or Sojourner Truth, Wheatley was one of the most famous poets of her era and her writing was praised by leading Revolutionary figures such as George Washington and Benjamin Franklin.

SSAAM invites students, teachers, and members of the general public to celebrate Black
History Month with the immersive performance from actor and educator Dr. Daisy Century of American Historical Theatre. The museum is partnering with Princeton University Art Museum for the event.

Frederick Douglass PHOTO COURTESY OF SSAAM

On Valentine’s Day, SSAAM invites the community to a birthday party for activist and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. SSAAM will celebrate Douglass’s life and legacy
with open hours at the museum as well as a live transcribe-a-thon at the True Farmstead on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 14. Birthday cake will be provided!

Douglass, one of the most famous abolitionists of the 19th century, escaped slavery and became a key leader in the fight for emancipation. His powerful speeches, writings, and activism continue to inspire Americans in the present day.

SSAAM invites students, history enthusiasts, and community members to bring their laptops and help transcribe Douglass’s papers from the Library of Congress alongside volunteers from around the country.

Space is limited and participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot at this historic Valentine’s Day celebration.

Schedule:
Friday, Feb. 9: “Meet Phillis Wheatley” at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10: “Meet Phillis Wheatley” at 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10: Open hours at SSAAM from 1-2 p.m.
Location: 189 Hollow Rd., Skillman, NJ 08558

Schedule:
Wednesday, Feb. 14: Live transcribe-a-thon from 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 14: Museum open hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: True Farmstead, 183 Hollow Rd., Skillman, NJ 08558

The events are free to the public but pre-registration is required. RSVP now at: https://www.ssaamuseum.org/upcoming-event

SSAAM is proud of our partnership with Princeton University Art Museum and grateful for their sponsorship of this special event!
