East Windsor fifth-grader wins annual district spelling bee

Fifth-grader Obadiah Pierre-Jean, a student at Perry L. Drew Elementary School, spelled “vacant” correctly to win the annual East Windsor School District Annual Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee held on Feb. 6 was organized by The Greater Hightstown Juniorettes, a local community service group of young ladies ages 12-18, led by advisors Cori Kenny, Yvette Muniz and Beth Wersching.

The bee, which has been held for over 20 years, is sponsored by the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC).

Twelve fifth graders and four fourth graders participated in the bee held at the Rogers School auditorium.

The spelling bee went through 10 rounds. Pierre-Jean came out on top followed by fourth grader Emma Ludwig of Grace N. Rogers Elementary School, and fifth grader Mathew Melgar, of the Drew School.

Janani Durairaj, a fifth grader at Drew, came in fourth place.

The top three winners were awarded prize money – first place – $50, second place – $35, and third place – $20.

Dairy Queen East Windsor provided free ice cream cones and Popeyes East Windsor provided free chicken sandwich for all students who participated.

Participants included 11 students from Drew, four students from Rogers, and one student from Roosevelt.

The top three winners move on to the Regional Spelling Bee to be held in March, and those winners move on to the state spelling bee on April 20. The state bee is held at the NJSFWC headquarters in New Brunswick.