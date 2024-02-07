FeaturedWindsor Hights HeraldWindsor News

East Windsor fifth-grader wins annual district spelling bee

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Share post:

Fifth-grader Obadiah Pierre-Jean, a student at Perry L. Drew Elementary School, spelled “vacant” correctly to win the annual East Windsor School District Annual Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee held on Feb. 6 was organized by The Greater Hightstown Juniorettes, a local community service group of young ladies ages 12-18, led by advisors Cori Kenny, Yvette Muniz and Beth Wersching.

- Advertisement -

The bee, which has been held for over 20 years, is sponsored by the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC).

Twelve fifth graders and four fourth graders participated in the bee held at the Rogers School auditorium.

The spelling bee went through 10 rounds. Pierre-Jean came out on top followed by fourth grader Emma Ludwig of Grace N. Rogers Elementary School, and fifth grader Mathew Melgar, of the Drew School.

Janani Durairaj, a fifth grader at Drew, came in fourth place.

The top three winners were awarded prize money – first place – $50, second place – $35, and third place – $20.

Dairy Queen East Windsor provided free ice cream cones and Popeyes East Windsor provided free chicken sandwich for all students who participated.

Participants included 11 students from Drew, four students from Rogers, and one student from Roosevelt.

The top three winners move on to the Regional Spelling Bee to be held in March, and those winners move on to the state spelling bee on April 20. The state bee is held at the NJSFWC headquarters in New Brunswick.

Submitted Content
Submitted Content

Stay Connected

876FansLike
624FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hopewell News

‘This process is time-intensive’

Names, social security numbers, and telephone numbers are some of the information that may have been exposed as...
Lawrence Ledger News

‘Close to my heart’

Bonne O'Flanagan Giglio has been named to serve as the Lawrence Township Education Foundation's new executive director. Giglio, who...
Cranbury Press News

‘Journalism is not a crime’

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who grew up in Princeton, will remain behind bars in Russia until...
Hopewell News

HomeFront’s Week of Hope: Uniting Communities for Positive Change

HomeFront, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness and poverty in Central New Jersey, announces its seventh...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship winners

Hillsborough News
Eleven boys and girls from the Hillsborough area, ages...

‘We are still in a very good place’

Cranbury Press News
Cranbury Township officials project the tax rate will remain...

‘This process is time-intensive’

Hopewell News
Names, social security numbers, and telephone numbers are some...

Popular news

2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship winners

Hillsborough News
Eleven boys and girls from the Hillsborough area, ages...

‘This renaming honors both his sacrifice and his life’

Bordentown News
The Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Sen....

East Windsor man charged with eluding police and resisting arrest

Windsor News
A 34-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.