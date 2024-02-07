2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship winners

Eleven boys and girls from the Hillsborough area, ages 9 to 14, were named local champions of the 2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship and have earned the right to compete in the next level.

The Millstone Valley Council 11415 in East Millstone sponsored the local competition at Auten Road Intermediate School in Hillsborough on Jan. 28.

Nine-year-old division: Michael Lento.

Ten-year old division: Ashley Chung and Michael John Ranges.

Eleven-year old division: Norah Hoyt and Gerard Gillio.

Twelve-year-old division: Kenzie Reigrod and Zylas Loniewski.

Thirteen-year-old division: Madison Chung and Anthony Zaliwski.

Fourteen-year-old division: Jordan Reigrod and Saksham Khanna.

The Knights of Columbus would like to thank all the youngsters who participated in the competition and all of the volunteers who make the annual event successful.