Bordentown Register NewsBordentown NewsFeatured

Former Philadelphia man indicted for operating human trafficking network

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Share post:

A state grand jury voted to file a 16-count indictment against a 40-year-old man who was allegedly operating a human trafficking network in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, after one of the victims, a teen girl, escaped from a Bordentown hotel where she allegedly had been held captive and sex trafficked, according to U.S. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ).

Nieem Johnson, whose last known address was in Philadelphia, has been charged by a grand jury with two counts of human trafficking (first degree), conspiracy (first degree), two counts of facilitating human trafficking (second degree), advertising commercial sex abuse of a minor (first degree), promoting organized street crime (first degree), criminal restraint (third degree), promoting prostitution of a minor (first degree), engaging in prostitution with a minor (second degree), three counts of sexual assault (second degree), criminal coercion (third degree), endangering the welfare of a child (third degree), and aggravated assault (third degree), according to a press release through the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

- Advertisement -

Johnson’s alleged co-defendant, Thomas Fulcher, 54, of Marlton, was charged with sexual assault (second degree) and engaging in prostitution with a minor (second degree).

Johnson was arrested on Aug. 31, 2023, in Atlantic City, following a months-long investigation by detectives from the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit, NJSP Special Investigations Unit, and DCJ, according to the press release.

It is alleged that the crimes occurred between Feb. 28, 2023, and when Johnson was taken into custody.

The investigation began after NJSP detectives were dispatched to the Bordentown Township Police Department to investigate a report of human trafficking on March 3, 2023. Bordentown police officers had located a 15-year-old victim, who allegedly ran away from a hotel room in Bordentown to escape from Johnson. The investigation found that Johnson transported the victim to the hotel against her will to engage in commercial sex acts, according to the press release.

During the investigation, detectives allegedly discovered an online advertisement offering the juvenile for prostitution, and detectives linked Johnson to the ads. During his arrest on Aug. 31, an additional female victim who Johnson was allegedly forcing to engage in commercial sex acts for several months was identified and safely recovered. The investigation revealed Johnson had allegedly used threats and physical violence, including choking the second victim by grabbing her around the neck, pushing her against a wall, and lifting her off the ground by her neck, to coerce her into remaining in the sex trade for his financial gain.

Johnson has been lodged in the Atlantic County Correctional Facility, where he will remain detained pending trial in Superior Court in Atlantic County. Fulcher was released pending trial.

Convictions of first-degree criminal charges can be punishable by up to 20 years in state prison. Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in New Jersey State Prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The investigation was led by NJSP Detective Michael Fama.

Submitted Content
Submitted Content

Stay Connected

493FansLike
70FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hillsborough News

Somerset County hosts Black History Month activities

A wide variety of Black History Month activities are happening across Somerset County in February, sponsored by local...
Hillsborough News

‘The ultimate impact is now’

It was all smiles as members of the Hillsborough YMCA, a branch of Greater Somerset County YMCA, came...
Bordentown Calendar

Common calendar, Packet papers, Feb. 9

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides...
Windsor News

East Windsor fifth-grader wins annual district spelling bee

Fifth-grader Obadiah Pierre-Jean, a student at Perry L. Drew Elementary School, spelled "vacant" correctly to win the annual...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Somerset County hosts Black History Month activities

Hillsborough News
A wide variety of Black History Month activities are...

‘The ultimate impact is now’

Hillsborough News
It was all smiles as members of the Hillsborough...

‘How could such a thing happen’

Princeton Packet Opinion
The Municipal Council eliminated Princeton's Civil Rights Commission and...

Popular news

‘How could such a thing happen’

Princeton Packet Opinion
The Municipal Council eliminated Princeton's Civil Rights Commission and...

HomeFront’s Week of Hope: Uniting Communities for Positive Change

Hopewell News
HomeFront, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness...

Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgery Gets Patients Back on Their Feet Faster

Health & Fitness
By Jennifer M. Levi, DPM If you have bunions, just...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.