You could be betting on the Memphis Grizzlies or rooting for other sports teams, the best Tennessee sports betting sites deliver excellent odds for major and niche sports events daily.

BetMGM is the number one Tennessee sportsbook overall, with new players invited to place a $5 bet on the NFL playoffs to receive $158 worth of bonus bets.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Tennessee sports betting. We listed the top 5 Tennessee sports betting sites with details on how to claim their best bonuses.

So what are you waiting for? Let’s start!

Best Tennessee Sports Betting Promos

BetMGM: Bet $5 Get $158 – At BetMGM, you’ll automatically get $158 worth of bonus bets if you place a $5 bet on any 2023/24 NFL playoff games.

FanDuel: 1 Year GOAT Tier Subscription – Sign up to FanDuel sportsbook, make a $10+ first deposit, and place a first bet for this Tennessee sportsbook to add you to their GOAT tier subscription plan for 12 months.

BetRivers: $250 Bonus Bet – Sign up, make a $10 (or more) first deposit, and use the bonus code “SPORTS” to receive an up-to $250 bonus bet if your first bet loses.

Borgata: $100 Worth of Free Bonus Bets – Create an account at Borgata and place a first bet of $20 or more to get $100 worth of bonus bets.

DraftKings: $1,000 Welcome Bonus – Tennessee bettors can claim a 20% matched deposit bonus at DraftKings that’s worth up to $1,000 by making a $20 (or more) first deposit.

Tennessee Sports Betting: What You Need to Know

Is sports betting legal in Tennessee? Yes, since 2019 Who can legally bet in Tennessee? Adults aged 21+ What legal online sportsbooks are available in Tennessee? BetMGM, FanDuel, BetRivers, Borgata, DraftKings What sports can I bet on in Tennessee? All pro sports like the NBA, NFL, and soccer. College sports are also allowed, but college player props are forbidden.

Best Online Sportsbooks in Tennessee

BetMGM : Best overall

Best overall FanDuel : Top pick for live betting

Top pick for live betting BetRivers : Excellent player props

Excellent player props Borgata : Best sportsbook app

Best sportsbook app DraftKings: Top DFS site

Tennessee isn’t short of legal sports betting options. There are 5 top-rated online betting sites to choose from that we recommend. These include our top choice, BetMGM, and FanDuel, the standout choice for in-play betting.

Let’s compare each one to see which online sportsbook is right for you.

1. BetMGM – Best Tennessee Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

22+ sports

User-friendly interface

Same game parlays

Great NBA.NFL, and MLB odds

Get up to $158 bonus bets

Cons:

No reload bonus

Phone support not available

BetMGM Bet $5 on an NFL playoff game and get $158

Ends: Feb 12, 2024

BetMGM is the official sports betting partner of the Nashville Predators.

It’s the best online sports betting site in Tennessee (and it was also one of the very first to be launched here), with everything at your fingertips: Over 20 sports to bet on, consistently great odds, and a huge range of betting markets so that there’s something here for all types of bettors.

Bonuses and Promos 4.85/5 Security and Licensing 5/5 Features 4.85/5 Sports Coverage 5/5 Mobile App 4.75/5 Bet Types 5/5 Banking Options 4.7/5 Customer Service 4.95/5 Overall 4.95/5

BetMGM betting app Google Play rating: 4.2/5

4.2/5 BetMGM betting app Apple Store rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Welcome bonus: Bet $5 on an NFL playoff game to get $158

Bet $5 on an NFL playoff game to get $158 Withdrawal time frame: 24 hours – 5 days

>> Get up to $158 in bonus bets [BetMGM]

2. FanDuel – Best Live Betting Site in Tennessee

Pros:

Excellent live betting markets

Exclusive FanDuel TV feature

1 year extended GOAT tier subscription

Great horse racing section

Cons:

No rewards program

Bet slip feature could be improved

FanDuel Deposit $10+ to enroll in GOAT tier subscription plan for 12 months Join GOAT tier subscription plan

At FanDuel, you can bet on games in-play and stream them live directly to your device. The likes of tennis, soccer, basketball and golf are available for live streaming, with FanDuel offering generous in-play live odds and a wealth of markets to choose from.

Bonuses and Promos 4.9/5 Security and Licensing 5/5 Features 5/5 Sports Coverage 4.8/5 Mobile App 4.6/5 Bet Types 4.85/5 Banking Options 4.5 Customer Service 4.95/5 Overall 4.85/5

FanDuel sportsbook app Google Play rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 FanDuel sportsbook app Apple Store rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Welcome bonus: Deposit $10 and get GOAT tier subscription

Deposit $10 and get GOAT tier subscription Withdrawal time frame: 24-48 hours

>> Extend your GOAT tier subscription [FanDuel]

3. BetRivers – Best Player Props of all TN Betting Sites

Pros:

Well-structured rewards scheme

Frequent odds boosts

Same day payouts

Up to $250 bonus bets offer

Prop Central feature

Cons:

Live streams don’t cover major leagues

Cluttered interface

BetRivers Receive a $250 bonus bet on losses over your first 24 hours using code “Sports” Get $250 in bonus bets

BetRivers is known for its excellent player props. It is also where Tennessee bettors will find iRush Rewards. This is a well-structerd loyalty program that gives you discounts at nearby luxurious hotels, as well as exclusive offers. There’s also a Bonus Store, where you can claim more great promos, as well as an online community that features even more giveaways.

Bonuses and Promos 5/5 Security and Licensing 4.8/5 Features 4.8/5 Sports Coverage 4.8.5/5 Mobile App 4.7/5 Bet Types 4.75/5 Banking Options 4.7 Customer Service 4.9/5 Overall 4.8/5

BetRivers app Google Play rating: 3.2/5

3.2/5 BetRivers app Apple Store rating: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Welcome bonus: Second chance up-to $250 bonus bet

Second chance up-to $250 bonus bet Withdrawal time frame: Same day

>> Score up to $250 bonus bets [BetRivers]

4. Borgata – Best Sportsbook App in Tennessee

Pros:

Top-notch sportsbook app

Loyalty program

Edit your bet in-play

Bet $20, get $100 in free bets

Cons:

Tight withdrawal limits

Not crypo-friendly

Borgata Bet $20 and get $100 worth of free bets Claim your $100 free bets

Borgata’s sportsbook app was launched in 2020 and it’s the top choice for Tennessee bettors. You can bet at your convenience whenever you want on over 15 sports, edit your bets on the fly and cash out your bets with ease. The app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

Bonuses and Promos 4.6/5 Security and Licensing 4.8/5 Features 4.8/5 Sports Coverage 4.7/5 Mobile App 5/5 Bet Types 4.85/5 Banking Options 4.5 Customer Service 4.85/5 Overall 4.7/5

Borgata betting app Google Play rating: 4/5

4/5 Borgata betting app Apple Store rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Welcome bonus: Bet $20 get $100

Bet $20 get $100 Withdrawal time frame: Same day

>> Get up to $100 in bonus bets [Borgata]

5. DraftKings – Best TN Betting Site for Daily Fantasy Sports

Pros:

Daily Fantasy Sports contests

Over 17 sports markets

Get $1000 in DK dollars welcome offer

Solid VIP program

Cons:

No live streaming

Help Center could be improved

DraftKings Deposit $20+ and get a 20% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000 DK

DraftKings is ideal if you want to enter Daily Fantasy Sports contests, as well as bet on real sports. It offers the best of both worlds, with bettors able to build fantasy teams around sports like the NBA and the NFL, and compete for massive cash prizes.

Bonuses and Promos 4.8/5 Security and Licensing 4.85/5 Features 4.8/5 Sports Coverage 4.8/5 Mobile App 4.4/5 Bet Types 4.8/5 Banking Options 4.6 Customer Service 4.7/5 Overall 4.65/5

DraftKings betting app Google Play rating: 4.6/5

4.6/5 DraftKings betting app Apple Store rating: 2.7/5

2.7/5 Welcome bonus: Deposit $20 and get a 20% up to $1,000 bonus

Deposit $20 and get a 20% up to $1,000 bonus Withdrawal time frame: 2-4 business days

>> Grab up to $1,000 DK dollars [DraftKings]

History of Sports Betting in Tennessee

Tennessee received widespread media coverage when it recorded the best-ever debut in the country’s legal sports betting history in November 2020, when its first online sports betting sites and apps generated over $131,000,000 in handle.

It was a testament to Tennessee natives’ eagerness to try sports wagering after years spent in the gambling wilderness, though the fact that the launch came right in the middle of the NFL season had a lot to do with it.

The Tennessee Sports Gaming Act was first drawn up in May 2019, when the Sports Wagering Advisory Council announced that betting on sports would be legal in Tennessee. However, it wasn’t until November 2020 that the first legal sports betting operators like BetMGM were launched.

The interesting thing about Tennessee’s sports betting history is that, unlike other jurisdictions, the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act only legalized online sports betting, which includes Daily Fantasy Sports and horse racing.

A state lottery is legal, too, in Tennessee, but the council was so concerned about gambling in general that brick-and-mortar sports betting operators are still prohibited here.

As it stands, this is where we’re at today. Although, many commentators expect the Sports Wagering Advisory Council to acquiesce and, at some point in the near future, allow brick-and-mortar sportsbooks to accept bets.

Tennessee Sports Betting Laws and Regulations

Online sports betting is completely legal in Tennessee, which means you can sign up to Tennessee sports betting sites and bet on sports.

The catch is that you should only sign up for sports betting apps and websites licensed to operate in the state. For example, licensed online sportsbooks like BetMGM will have a statement on their homepage that declares their legality to support online betting in Tennessee.

You must also be aged 21 or over.

You’re free to bet on all professional sports, including the NFL and the NHL, global sports like soccer and tennis, and college sports like college football. Niche sports like handball and volleyball are also legal.

As for college sports, it’s also worth mentioning that you can’t bet on in-state teams.

All bet types are legal, although you can’t bet on college sports player props. What’s more, as mentioned, brick-and-mortar sportsbook operators are prohibited from offering their services in Tennessee, where online-only sports betting is legal.

Mobile Sports Betting

Mobile sports betting is legal in Tennessee, and you can sign up for sports betting apps like BetMGM and Borgata.

Like any online sportsbook in Tennessee, you must only join sports betting apps that have a license to operate in the state.

In Person Tennessee Sports Betting

In person Tennessee sports betting (retail sports betting) isn’t legal, and there are no brick-and-mortar sportsbooks available as of yet. For now, Tennessee sports bettors can try online wagering at Tennessee sports betting apps and websites.

There are also no horse tracks in Tennessee, but if you’re into horse racing betting, check out these sportsbooks in New Jersey.

Tennessee Sports Betting Tax Laws

While many people who place bets at a Tennessee online sports betting site might not be lucky enough to make a profit over a year, some will. And those lucky ones will have to pay tax.

Tennessee sports bettors are subject to a yearly tax. And while there’s no state income tax rate, there is a 24% federal tax rate that is applied if you win more than $5,000 over the course of a tax year.

This is a cumulative amount, which is to say that if you bet online and win $500 one day and then $650 another day at a different Tennessee betting site, you will be subject to the 24% tax rate if your combined winnings surpass $5,000.

This tax rate is applied whether your earnings come from sports wagering, the Tennessee education lottery, or other forms of online wagering, such as slots and roulette.

Essentially, sports betting winnings are considered a form of income, which is why it’s important that you report all gambling winnings each year. The easiest way to do this is to fill out a W-2 G form, which your Tennessee sportsbook should send you if you cross a certain threshold in terms of winnings.

You should also report your online sports gambling winnings on your tax return (you can add it to the “other income” section). It’s never a good idea to not report your sports betting earnings because doing so is against the law.

See if the same tax laws apply to online casinos in Michigan and Colorado.

Pros and Cons of Tennessee Sports Betting

Is Tennessee betting always lots of fun? Sometimes – but there are also one or two drawbacks, too:

Pros:

It’s Safe

Provided you join legal online sports betting sites that have a Tennessee sports betting license, you’ll be safe in the knowledge that you’ve joined a reputable sportsbook that’s secure, reliable, and which puts the customer first with its world class security measures.

It’s Flexible

Sports betting apps and websites let you bet at your own pace. You can log-in to your account 24/7, check the markets and place your bets whenever you want. What’s more, you can bet on your mobile device or on your desktop.

Lots of Great Bonuses

Sports betting apps and websites differ from in-person betting by virtue of the fact that they offer regular promos. These come in the form of welcome bonuses, reload bonuses and cash back bonuses.

There are also odds boosts and seasonal bonuses based around specific sports, and they all give you the chance to increase your bankroll.

Enticing Rewards Schemes

Many of the best Tennessee sportsbooks come with their very own rewards scheme. These are designed to reward your custom, and to that end you’ll be treated to discounts at hotels, exclusive offers, as well as additional perks like faster withdrawals and priority customer service.

Cons:

Disreputable Sports Betting Apps and Websites

The Tennessee sports betting market can offer you a few top-notch Tennessee sportsbooks that are fully-licensed and legal.

However, there will also be some offshore betting sites that might advertise their services, but which are actually illegal in Tennessee.

You’ll Get Taxed

Most sports bettors probably don’t give tax a second thought – but it can be a tad frustrating. If you manage to end up in good profit by the end of the year, you’ll have to hand over a percentage of your winnings to the IRS.

You Have to Bet Within State Lines

While you don’t have to be a Tennessee resident in order to bet at Tennessee sportsbooks, you do have to be within state lines anytime you place a bet.

If you’re planning a trip outside state lines and wouldn’t mind having a bet, you’ll need to switch sports betting websites temporarily.

How to Start Sports Betting in Tennessee

Even if you’ve never bet on sports online before, signing up to Tennessee sports betting apps and websites is simple to do.

In fact, it can be done in just four steps, as our guide to registering at top pick BetMGM will show:

Step 1: Click ‘Sign Up’

Using our link, head to BetMGM.

Locate and click the gold ‘sign up’ button.

Step 2: Enter Your Email Address

Once you’ve clicked the button, you’ll be taken to a single-page form.

Enter your email address and create a password

Enter all required details, including your DOB.

Step 3: Complete the Second and Third Form

The second form requires you to enter details such as your DOB.

For the third form, you just need to tick the box to agree to the T&Cs.

Then, click “Finish” to create your BetMG account.

Step 4: Claim the Bonus

Enter the banking section of your new account.

Make your first deposit of at least $10,

Place a $10 first bet (or more) and claim the $1,500 refund bet if your bet loses.

Notable Sports Teams in Tennessee

We’ll keep you updated with the latest live odds on all the top sports teams in Tennessee that are available at the best sports betting apps and websites:

Tennessee Titans

Memphis Grizzlies

Nashville Predators

Nashville SC

Tennessee State Tigers

Other Types of Gambling in Tennessee

As we’ve seen, Tennessee is a bit more restrictive than other US states when it comes to what you can bet on. So, what are the exact rules for everything else besides sports wagers?

Horse Racing

There are no horse racing tracks in Tennessee, which means you won’t be able to go to a track and place a wager. You also won’t be able to bet on horses at a brick-and-mortar sportsbook (there are none of these either).

That said, there are still horse races held in Tennessee each year at the Lincoln County Fair – it’s just that you won’t be able to rock up and place a bet.

Instead, you can bet on horses at online betting apps and websites in Tennessee.

Online Casino Games

Unfortunately, you can’t bet on online casino games in Tennessee as of right now. This goes for the likes of slots, roulette, and video poker.

You also can’t play casino games at brick-and-mortar casinos, with the Tennessee betting laws stipulating that all forms of online gambling are prohibited.

An alternative is available in the form of sweepstake casinos, which technically let you play casino games but not for real money.

Find the best casino games in other states like Iowa and Pennsylvania online casinos.

Daily Fantasy Sports

Like sports betting in Tennessee, Daily Fantasy Sports is legal, even if some would claim that it isn’t a form of gambling at all.

It is, of course, officially classed as a form of gambling in the sports betting industry. Along with sports betting, it’s the only form of gambling – besides the Tennessee education lottery – that’s legal.

This means you can sign up for an online sportsbook, such as DraftKings, that offers DFS.

Poker

Because poker is a casino game, and because no forms of gambling are legal in Tennessee besides sports betting, you can’t legally play poker here.

This goes for both online poker and poker played at a brick-and-mortar casino – or even with friends at someone’s home for real money.

Tennessee Sports Betting – FAQs

Is Sports Betting Legal in Tennessee?

As per the Tennessee sports betting rules, sports betting is legal in Tennessee. However, you can only bet on sports online, with traditional brick-and-mortar sportsbooks still not allowed to operate in this state. You must also be aged 21 or over.

Can I Bet on Sports in Tennessee?

As long as you’re aged 21+, you can bet on sports in Tennessee if you bet online at a sports betting app or website. Just make sure that the betting site has a license that allows it to legally operate in Tennessee. For example, an app must have a mobile sports betting license.

Traditional sports betting in Tennessee (brick and mortar sportsbooks) is still prohibited.

Can I Bet on Live Sports in Tennessee?

Live betting is allowed in Tennessee. Like all of Tennessee’s sports betting market, it can only be done legally via licensed online sportsbooks like BetMGM and DraftKings.

You can bet on the moneyline, the spread and the totals in play, with some online sports betting websites offering live streaming capabilities.

Is Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Tennessee?

Yes, Daily Fantasy Sports is legal in Tennessee. You must sign-up to a legit, licensed Tennessee sports betting app or website, such as DraftKings or FanDuel, but you can’t bet on DFS at brick and mortar sportsbooks.

What are the Tennessee Sports Betting Apps and Websites?

The best Tennessee sports betting apps and websites include BetMGM, which has been available in Tennessee ever since online betting was legalized here, and which offers the best odds, as well as a $158 bonus bet welcome offer.

Other highly-rated, fully licensed sports betting Tennessee apps include BetRivers, which comes with an attractive rewards scheme, and DraftKings, which offers both regular sports wagering and Daily Fantasy Sports.

What Sports Can You Bet on in Tennessee?

In Tennessee, you can bet on all the major and niche professional sports. These include popular American sports like the NBA and the NFL, as well as worldwide sports, such as tennis, soccer and golf.

College sports betting is also legal here, and you can choose from a wide range of betting markets, including parlays and futures bets.

Enjoy your favorite games while traveling to New Jersey with our guide to the best casinos in the state.

Do I Have to Live in Tennessee in order to Bet on Sports Here?

To place bets at a Tennessee sports betting app or website, you must be within state borders at the time. However, you don’t have to live in Tennessee to place a bet.

For example, if you’re visiting Tennessee and decide to bet on college football at a Tennessee betting site, you’ll be perfectly fine.

Do I Have to Pay Taxes on Sports Betting in Tennessee?

Yes, you have to pay taxes on sports betting in Tennessee. A 24% federal tax rate applies if you win more than $5,000 in a year, although there is no state tax.

If you gamble at all in Tennessee, you will be legally obligated to report it to the IRS, who count gambling as a form of income.

What is the Legal Age for Sports Betting in Pennsylvania?

As per Tennessee’s sports betting rules, the legal age for sports betting Tennessee is 21. This goes for all other forms of gambling; you may be asked to provide evidence of your age before signing up for a sports betting site.

How Long Will It Take to Receive My Winnings?

You’ll find that all the top sportsbooks in Tennessee offer swift and reliable payment methods. Payouts are generally completed within 48 hours but sometimes a lot sooner.

Naturally, payout times differ according to the specific banking option you choose, with some – such as debit cards and eWallets – paying faster than others.

Can I Win Real Money Betting on Sports?

You can win real money betting on sports in Tennessee. All you need to do is sign up to a betting site like BetMGM, enter a stake, and place a bet to be in with the chance of winning money.

Whether you win or lose will come down to various factors, and most sports bettors prefer to see sports betting as a bit of fun rather than a means of making solid long-term profits.

Want to Give the Best Sports Betting Sites in Tennessee a Try?

Betting on sports in Tennessee is widely available at 5 of the top-rated Tennessee sports betting apps and websites. We’ve reviewed each one, and they’re all legal, licensed, and safe to join.

BetMGM stands out as the best Tennessee sports betting site overall, and you can claim $158 worth of bonus bets if your first bet loses. It’s the official sports betting partner of the Nashville Predators and it consistently offers the best odds.

Other sports betting websites you can join include BetRivers, which rewards loyal customers with an excellent rewards scheme, and FanDuel, where you can try live betting on the NFL, Major League Soccer, NBA – and much more.

Whatever you decide to do, remember that Tennessee betting should always be fun first and foremost. This is why we remind you to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 21+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: