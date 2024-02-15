Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Montclair firm awarded contract to refine Nassau Street concept plan

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Consultant Arterial LLC has been awarded a $355,190 contract for professional design services in the next step of a makeover of Nassau Street, between Bayard Lane/Route 206 and Moore Street.

The Princeton Council awarded the contract to the Montclair-based consultant at its January meeting. Arterial LLC had initially been hired last year to develop concept plans for the proposed Nassau Streetscape project.

A concept plan for the north side of Nassau Street in front of the businesses was rolled out before the Princeton Council in July 2023. The contract approved last month would allow the consultant to refine it.

The concept plan calls for installing new sidewalks, curbs, benches and landscaping on Nassau Street in the Central Business District.

It also provides for crosswalk improvements on Nassau Street at its intersections with Palmer Square West, South Tulane Street and Moore Street. A midblock crosswalk improvement is planned near 188 Nassau St., between Vandeventer Avenue and Moore Street.

During the schematic design phase, the consultant will refine the concept design and finalize the materials, furnishings and paving for the project. This includes streetscape features and typical paving patterns.

Arterial LLC will present the final design to the Princeton Council for its approval. Once the final design has been approved, the consultant will prepare plans and specifications to put the project out to bid.

The Nassau Streetscape project is expected to cost about $5 million.

Plans for the Nassau Streetscape project must be submitted to the New Jersey Department of Transportation for approval. Nassau Street is also known as Route 27 and is under state jurisdiction.

Approval also is needed from the State Historic Preservation Office. Nassau Street is part of the King’s Highway Historic District. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the New Jersey Register of Historic Places.

