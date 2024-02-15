Kathleen Ann Nicholson Kress of Gainesville, VA passed away on February 4, 2024 at the Capital Caring Adler Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathleen (Kathy) was born in Norwich, CT on August 5, 1942, the daughter of the late James W. and Malvina L. Nicholson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in- law, Julie K. and Jeffrey Becker of Chapel Hill, NC, and Joann K. and Michael Hardy of Clifton, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ryan Becker, Nicholas Hardy and Lily Hardy who were, and always will be, the loves and eternal lights of their Nana’s life. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Karen and Robert Wardrop of Newington, CT and her nephew James Wardrop of Cromwell, CT.

Kathleen was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy in Norwich, CT and Becker College. In addition to raising her family, she worked as a legal secretary in Connecticut and New Jersey.

Before relocating to Virginia in March 2016, Kathy, and her husband, (the late Robert W. Kress) lived in Skillman, NJ for 40 years.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 16th from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas, VA.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 23rd at 10:30 AM at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 47 Skillman Road, Skillman, NJ.

A private interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, the family requests that consideration be given to making a donation in Kathleen’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.