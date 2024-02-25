Share My Meals, a Princeton, New Jersey-based nonprofit, significantly expanded its support to more people in the fight against food insecurity and environmental waste in 2023.

By rescuing nutritious meals from various sources, the organization provided essential support to 1,200 individuals each month, delivering 85% more meals in 2023 than they could in the year before, getting meals to individuals who do not have access to healthy meals. These recovered meals were delivered to 50 families and 15 seniors in Princeton and to clients of 23 nonprofit organizations throughout New Brunswick, Summit, Morristown, Camden, and Share My Meals’ growing outreach in Trenton and Somerville. The organization recovered 72,000 meals in 2023, which prevented 294,539 pounds of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions, according to a press release through the organization.

Vanessa Solivan, a meal recipient, expressed her gratitude.

“I work three jobs, and when I get home after a long, hard day, I appreciate seeing that Share My Meals has delivered some food,” she exclaimed. “I’m so grateful that I’ve got to come home tired from work and don’t have to cook because they did provide a nice, hot, warm, nutritious meal. So I’m very grateful for that.”

Helene Lanctuit, CEO of Share My Meals, shared that “2023 was a transformative year.”

“Our expanded volunteer base, additional food donations, and partnerships have enabled us to make a significant difference in the lives of many. The launch of our Salesforce-based platform has been crucial in enhancing our meal recovery process and extending our reach.”

The organization’s corporate volunteer program, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Campbell’s, has been key in increasing efficiency and deepening community connections.

With over 53 food donors and their growing nonprofit partnerships across the state, Share My Meals is committed to ensuring that recovered meals provide both physical sustenance and emotional well-being to those in need.

One of Share My Meals’ nonprofit partners is WorkWell, an organization with a training center in Trenton. They aim to teach work and life skills and provide its participant trainees with “a supportive human community.”

Jeannette Rizk, WorkWell’s executive director, said, “The meals Share My Meals volunteers deliver really benefit our program. Having a healthy, sustaining lunch, means WorkWell and the participants can focus on working towards their goals.”

As Share My Meals looks to 2024, the nonprofit remains dedicated to its mission of nourishing communities and fostering a sustainable environment. The team invites everyone to join them in this ongoing journey of meaningful service and impact.

For more information, to volunteer, or to support, please visit sharemymeals.org.