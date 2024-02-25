Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsLawrence Ledger

‘I’m so grateful’

Share My Meals delivered 85% more meals last year in the fight against food insecurity

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Share post:

Share My Meals, a Princeton, New Jersey-based nonprofit, significantly expanded its support to more people in the fight against food insecurity and environmental waste in 2023. 

By rescuing nutritious meals from various sources, the organization provided essential support to 1,200 individuals each month, delivering 85% more meals in 2023 than they could in the year before, getting meals to individuals who do not have access to healthy meals. These recovered meals were delivered to 50 families and 15 seniors in Princeton and to clients of 23 nonprofit organizations throughout New Brunswick, Summit, Morristown, Camden, and Share My Meals’ growing outreach in Trenton and Somerville. The organization recovered 72,000 meals in 2023, which prevented 294,539 pounds of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions, according to a press release through the organization.

- Advertisement -

Vanessa Solivan, a meal recipient, expressed her gratitude.

“I work three jobs, and when I get home after a long, hard day, I appreciate seeing that Share My Meals has delivered some food,” she exclaimed. “I’m so grateful that I’ve got to come home tired from work and don’t have to cook because they did provide a nice, hot, warm, nutritious meal. So I’m very grateful for that.”

Helene Lanctuit, CEO of Share My Meals, shared that “2023 was a transformative year.”

“Our expanded volunteer base, additional food donations, and partnerships have enabled us to make a significant difference in the lives of many. The launch of our Salesforce-based platform has been crucial in enhancing our meal recovery process and extending our reach.”

The organization’s corporate volunteer program, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Campbell’s, has been key in increasing efficiency and deepening community connections.

With over 53 food donors and their growing nonprofit partnerships across the state, Share My Meals is committed to ensuring that recovered meals provide both physical sustenance and emotional well-being to those in need.

One of Share My Meals’ nonprofit partners is WorkWell, an organization with a training center in Trenton. They aim to teach work and life skills and provide its participant trainees with “a supportive human community.”

Jeannette Rizk, WorkWell’s executive director, said, “The meals Share My Meals volunteers deliver really benefit our program. Having a healthy, sustaining lunch, means WorkWell and the participants can focus on working towards their goals.” 

As Share My Meals looks to 2024, the nonprofit remains dedicated to its mission of nourishing communities and fostering a sustainable environment. The team invites everyone to join them in this ongoing journey of meaningful service and impact.

For more information, to volunteer, or to support, please visit sharemymeals.org.

Submitted Content
Submitted Content

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,976FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Windsor News

East Windsor Township Police blotter

A 40-year-old Ewing Township woman was arrested on outstanding warrants from Ewing Township and the City of Trenton...
Windsor News

Woodbury man charged with drug offenses

A Woodbury Township man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (suspected cocaine) and possession of...
Windsor News

Pennsylvania man charged with forgery and identity theft

A 62-year-old Newtown Square, Pa., man who attempted to open a fraudulent bank account at a bank on...
Bordentown News

Opening doors to a world of musical possibilities

The "Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs competition," organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDNFJ), is...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

East Windsor Township Police blotter

Windsor News
A 40-year-old Ewing Township woman was arrested on outstanding...

Woodbury man charged with drug offenses

Windsor News
A Woodbury Township man was charged with possession of...

Pennsylvania man charged with forgery and identity theft

Windsor News
A 62-year-old Newtown Square, Pa., man who attempted to...

Popular news

St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving fundraiser set for March 9

Hopewell News
The St. Baldrick's Foundation, which raises money for childhood...

Somerset County approves purchase of Hillsborough Golf and Country Club

Hillsborough News
A collaboration among the Somerset County Board of County...

Opening doors to a world of musical possibilities

Bordentown News
The "Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs competition," organized by...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.