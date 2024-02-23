Roohr becomes Bordentown Township’s provisional police chief

Two veteran police officers moved up the ranks within the Bordentown Township Police Department.

Mayor Eugene M. Fuzy swore in Nathan Roohr as provisional chief of police and Christopher Burns as lieutenant at a Bordentown Township Committee meeting on Feb. 12.

Roohr has been with the department since 2003. He was promoted to captain in 2022 after serving as lieutenant for two years.

He was appointed to acting police chief following the retirement of Police Chief Brian Pesce that was effective on Oct. 1. Pesce had served as chief since 2018 following the termination of former Chief Frank Nucera.

Roohr will receive his salary and continue receiving a stipend of $1,000 per month until a permanent appointment is made for the chief of police position, according to a resolution that the Bordentown Township Committee approved.

Christopher Burns was promoted to the position of lieutenant after serving as a sergeant for the past eight years. He is well regarded by his peers, officials said.